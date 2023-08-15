ONTARIO — Local athletes had the opportunity to learn from Olympic hopeful Joe Delgado, of Ontario, during the speed camp hosted in conjunction with the Ontario Recreation District on Friday. The youth athletes learned a plethora of training techniques that they can continue to utilize long after the conclusion of the camp.

“It’s crazy! I never realize how old I am until I come back, and no one knows who the hell I am. I come back home and it’s new faces, but nothing has changed,” said Delgado during an interview following the camp.



Tags

Load comments