Olympic hopeful and Ontario alumni Joe Delgado gathers a group of youth athletes on Friday to explain the importance of speed and power training — stating that it is the foundation for all sports, not just track and field.
ONTARIO — Local athletes had the opportunity to learn from Olympic hopeful Joe Delgado, of Ontario, during the speed camp hosted in conjunction with the Ontario Recreation District on Friday. The youth athletes learned a plethora of training techniques that they can continue to utilize long after the conclusion of the camp.
“It’s crazy! I never realize how old I am until I come back, and no one knows who the hell I am. I come back home and it’s new faces, but nothing has changed,” said Delgado during an interview following the camp.
“I know it’s been a while since I’ve done the last speed camp, but I really want to bring awareness to speed and power, it’s not just a track camp. I want everyone to come to this camp to feel like they can become faster and stronger, because it’s the foundation for every sport.”
Throughout the camp, Delgado led the youth athletes through various drills while explaining the importance of different focus points.
“The main focus points of the camp is how to structure your week when it comes to sprint training, because lots of the time there is really confusion on how you should train for speed. There’s a lot of old school methods where you go till you puke or throw up. Speed training is not that at all. You want to make sure you understand how to do it, because when you don’t, that’s how kids get hurt.”
Although Delgado’s passion is in track and field, he shared a piece of advice for younger athletes stating he believes that athletes should play multiple sports, because if you try to isolate too early, it will impact the athlete’s overall development.
