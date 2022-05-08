ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, men’s basketball head coach James Jansen announced the addition of Kolton Rap as an assistant coach to join the Chukars program.
Rap spent the past four seasons coaching high school basketball in Colorado and Wyoming and previously spent time in Las Vegas training college, international professionals, and NBA players.
Rap graduated from the University of Wyoming, and also served as a student assistant for the men’s basketball program during his time at the university.
“Coach Rap is going to be big for us with his experience developing players,” stated Jansen. “He’s done it at the Division 1 level in his time at Wyoming, as well as with pros while at Impact in Vegas. I’m excited to get him on board, and be another resource for our guys to get better. It’s not very often in the NWAC that you get multiple coaches on campus full time, developing not just players but young men, as well… It gives us a massive selling point when young men are looking for a school to help take their game to the next level.”
Rap grew up in Laramie, Wyoming, and earned a bachelor in Psychology from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree in Sports Administration from the University of Northern Colorado.
He joins first-year head coach Jansen as the program is currently in its first recruiting season under new leadership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.