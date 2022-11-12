'It’s just finally here': Ontario boys soccer fulfills a destiny years in the making, beating Phoenix 1-0 for the 4A state championship

Ontario High School boys soccer team beat Phoenix 1-0 in the OSAA Class 4A state championship game winning its first state championship on Saturday night in Hillsboro.

 Blake Benard

HILLSBORO — For the Ontario boys soccer team. A state championship was a long time coming. When Jaime Gonzalez took over the program in 2015, the Tigers were struggling.

The Tigers went through a series of firsts. The first league championship since 2002. Then it was the first back-to-back league championships in team history. Then it was the first home playoff game, first quarterfinal game. In 2020, the Tigers finished third in the unofficial Oregon state championship, the Tigers’ first state hardware.



Tags

Load comments