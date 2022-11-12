'It’s just finally here': Ontario boys soccer fulfills a destiny years in the making, beating Phoenix 1-0 for the 4A state championship

HILLSBORO — For the Ontario boys soccer team. A state championship was a long time coming. When Jaime Gonzalez took over the program in 2015, the Tigers were struggling.
The Tigers went through a series of firsts. The first league championship since 2002. Then it was the first back-to-back league championships in team history. Then it was the first home playoff game, first quarterfinal game. In 2020, the Tigers finished third in the unofficial Oregon state championship, the Tigers’ first state hardware.
And on Saturday night at Liberty High School, that journey finally brought the Tigers to the top.
Ontario beat Phoenix 1-0 in the OSAA Class 4A state championship game winning its first state championship.
Danny Dominguez, who took over the program this fall after being an assistant for Gonzalez for six years, said it all felt like a dream as he walked along the track at Liberty High School after the game.
“I asked these boys to work hard every day. Show up to practice. Hard work pays off,” Dominguez said, while his Power Rangers text tone played repeatedly in his pocket. “I’m still shocked, man. I can’t believe it. I don’t even know how to celebrate something.”
But Dominguez was adamant that the accolades were for the players and the coaches that paved the way.
“Coach Jaime and Coach (Javier Gonzalez). They started the Ida-Ore program with the hopes of one day getting to this stage. Because of that now, most of these kids, all of the seniors here, that’s where they started with the club. And now they’re here with their first championship. It’s amazing.”
While Gonzalez is not directly part of the Ontario soccer program anymore (Javier Gonzalez is the girls soccer coach and his nephew, Jamis, is on the team) he maintains his position with the Ida-Ore Soccer Club, which most of the Tigers play for during the offseason.
“I’m just excited for the boys,” said Gonzalez. “Excited for the people that are here and back home. For our community. We get a lot of bad rap. But this is what happens when good people come together and work hard. And the boys believe in you. It’s just finally here, man.”
Jaaziel Chavez was the only goal-scorer of the night. The senior wing stole the ball, broke off a defender and nailed the one-on-one goal just five minutes into the game.
The Tigers held on for the ensuing 75 minutes. Phoenix ended the game with 10 shots, but just two shots on goal. Ontario, on the other hand, had seven shots, with all of them being shots on goal.
Ontario junior goalkeeper, Martin Benites, who had to leave the game for a few minutes in the second half after getting cut in the head by a Phoenix player’s cleats, said he’s proud to be able to take a championship back to Ontario after a six-plus hour drive back. Benites had two saves in the game.
“Coming from Ontario, no one, like rarely makes the finals,” Benites said. “Just making it, and not only that, winning it, making more history. It’s just really good.”
And the community responded. Ontario fans flooded the bleachers at Liberty High School to cheer in their first state championship game since the baseball team won the title in 2012.
“You saw it,” Dominguez said, motioning to the bleachers at Liberty High School that were once filled with Ontario fans. “These guys came all the way. It’s not like it’s an hour drive. Not two hours. It’s eight hours. They came to support. We’ve been wanting this forever. The community’s really great. All the supporters came and showed their support for us. I hope we can continue doing that with all the sports in Ontario.”
Chavez said he doesn’t feel that the soccer program gets the respect it deserves from the school district, and is hopeful that this will elevate that.
“I hope this will show them something,” Chavez said. “I’m glad I was a part of this team and to be able to win the state championship is incredible.”
The Tigers remain in good hands, graduating six seniors but returning 14 players from this roster. Gonzalez said he knows this machine will stay in motion, because the soccer players of Ontario are dedicated to the sport.
“It’s their heart,” Gonzalez said, fighting back tears. “And that’s why I do it.”
