WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Southwest Idaho currently has nine instructor-led courses slated to start in July and August, with more to come. Among the upcoming offerings in the Southwest Region are Hunter Education Certification, Hunter & Bowhunter Education (Combo) Certification, and two Hunting & Shooting Sports Courses — a new program type under the Idaho Hunter Education umbrella.
Here is a list of upcoming courses and scheduled start-dates. Follow the links to see more information about each class and to register.
If a particular course has filled up, check if there are other options that will work for you in the list below. If not, be sure to provide your information to join the waitlist. Seats may open up for the course in which you are interested, and/or it could help us schedule additional classes to meet demand.
July 24 – Kuna – Hunter Education Certification
July 27 – Nampa – Hunter Education Certification — This course is a hybrid hunter education course, which includes virtual classes with a live instructor and an in-person field and testing day.
July 27 – Boise – Hunter Education Certification — This course is a hybrid hunter education course, which includes virtual classes with a live instructor and an in-person field and testing day.
Aug. 6 – Kuna – Hunting & Shooting Sports: Beginning Firearm Safety and Shooting
Aug. 14 – Kuna – Hunting & Shooting Sports: Beginning Firearm Safety and Shooting
Aug. 15 – Boise – Hunter Education Certification
Aug. 20 – Weiser – Hunter & Bowhunter Certification (Combo)
Learn from experienced hunters/instructors
Maybe you have a question about something that wasn’t directly covered in the coursework, or maybe you just want a little more explanation. With instructor-led courses, you have the opportunity to dive a little deeper than what you find in the Hunter Education book. Instructors provide person-to-person interaction that you won’t find through a strictly online course.
It’s hands-on
In-person instruction provides a hands-on component to hunter education that simply isn’t available in the online format. So, what exactly do we mean by “hands-on?” While both the online and in-person courses cover the same information, in-person students have the benefit of putting the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of Hunter Education instructors who can explain and demonstrate.
For example, in every instructor-led course (including hybrid courses), students have the opportunity to practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms in the classroom, and receive specific training based on scenarios that most often lead to hunting-related accidents.
