Prep Wrestling IHSAA 2A Wrestling State Tournament Mar 1, 2023

Team Scores
State Champions: New Plymouth, 190

Jeremiah Perry, sophomore, 120 lbs, fourth
Caleb Shaw, senior, 126 lbs, runner-up
Riley Lundy, senior, 132 lbs, third
Jacob Shaw, sophomore, 138 lbs, Champion
Mossy Waite, senior, 138 lbs, fourth
Gabriel Cox, sophomore, 170 lbs, fourth
Hunter Williams, senior, 220 lbs, runner-up
Nathan Willoughby, junior, 285 lbs, Champion

IHSAA Girls State Tournament
Team Scores
45. New Plymouth, 12.5

De Ci Aye, senior, 114 lbs, sixth
