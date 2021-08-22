BOISE – The Idaho chapter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, alongside community partner Southern Idaho Sailing Outreach, hosted Idaho’s first-ever adaptive youth sailing clinic, Aug. 4-5, at Spring Shores Marina near Lucky Peak.
During the two-day clinic, eight adaptive athletes ages 10-18 sailed for the first time in their lives. The sailboats were equipped with accommodations for physical challenges ranging from cerebral palsy and spina bifida to spinal cord injuries and amputations. Experienced sailing instructors from SISO facilitated the clinic, ensuring an educational, fun and safe day on the lake.
“Between the instructors and volunteers that came out from SISO and SISA (Southern Idaho Sailing Association), we had over 500 years of combined sailing experience,” said SISO Instructor J.T. More. “It was a unique and exciting opportunity to work with a new segment of the population to grow the enthusiasm and accessibility of Idaho’s sailing community.”
Prior to the clinic and thanks to the support of CAF, instructors from SISO traveled to San Francisco to complete a world-class adaptive sailing course through U.S. Sailing. The three-day course focused on para-classification and the use of specialized equipment and techniques to teach sailing to adaptive athletes.
“Now that we have our first local clinic under our belts, we’re able to make adjustments and continue to plan for the future of adaptive sailing in Idaho,” said More.
Sailing within Idaho’s borders isn’t the end of the road for athletes who attend the “Learn to Sail” events. With the establishment of an adaptive sailing program, Idahoans with permanent physical disabilities have new opportunities to become elite sailors.
“There’s a very real possibility that parasailing will return to future Paralympic programming,” said CAF-Idaho Regional Director Jennifer Skeesick. “In addition to the adaptive sport grants we offer, CAF is a premier mentoring and training organization, and our partnership with SISO helps to facilitate a pathway to national and international competition.”
The second “Learn to Sail” adaptive sailing clinic is slated for September 18-19 at C.J. Strike Reservoir near Mountain Home. Register at http://support.challengedathletes.org/sail. To volunteer for the upcoming sailing clinic, visit http://support.challengedathletes.org/sailvol.
To learn more about CAF-Idaho, apply for a grant or join Idaho’s adaptive sports community, visit www.challengedathletes.org/idaho/ or join the CAF-Idaho Facebook group.
