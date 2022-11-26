CALDWELL — When I was younger, my family and I used to travel around the United States to race BMX at the national level. Each year, we would compete in various state qualifiers, in order to qualify and compete in the state championships, which were usually held in Coeur d’Alene when we raced. Additionally we would attempt to travel to different states, even traveling as far as Maryland, to compete in national qualifiers in an attempt to qualify for the national championships, followed by the world championships. While racing.

While I was involved in the sport, I was able to watch it grow into an Olympic sport while even having the opportunity to watch an old competitor of my brother’s, Connor Fields, win a gold medal for the USA. However, when we were racing, we never had the chance to race in a national qualifier in our home state of Idaho.



