My older cousin Ryan Coleman, right; older brother Chandler LeBow, middle, and myself, Mikhail LeBow, left, pose for a picture following a BMX race in which we each earned trophies for finishing in the top three.
At a young age, we were intrigued by the sport, and continued to race throughout a large portion of our youth. However, I stopped racing during middle school, in order to focus on school-sanctioned sports such as football, wrestling, and track and field.
Chandler LeBow, brother of Argus Observer reporter Mikhail LeBow, stares down the next straight away as he rounds the corner while competitor Michael Peterson, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, rides close behind.
LeBow and Peterson were friends throughout their racing careers, and competed in various races against each other, while also competing side by side in team competitions on other occasions.
My older cousin Ryan Coleman, right; older brother Chandler LeBow, middle, and myself, Mikhail LeBow, left, pose for a picture following a BMX race in which we each earned trophies for finishing in the top three.
At a young age, we were intrigued by the sport, and continued to race throughout a large portion of our youth. However, I stopped racing during middle school, in order to focus on school-sanctioned sports such as football, wrestling, and track and field.
Submitted Photo
Chandler LeBow, brother of Argus Observer reporter Mikhail LeBow, stares down the next straight away as he rounds the corner while competitor Michael Peterson, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, rides close behind.
LeBow and Peterson were friends throughout their racing careers, and competed in various races against each other, while also competing side by side in team competitions on other occasions.
CALDWELL — When I was younger, my family and I used to travel around the United States to race BMX at the national level. Each year, we would compete in various state qualifiers, in order to qualify and compete in the state championships, which were usually held in Coeur d’Alene when we raced. Additionally we would attempt to travel to different states, even traveling as far as Maryland, to compete in national qualifiers in an attempt to qualify for the national championships, followed by the world championships. While racing.
While I was involved in the sport, I was able to watch it grow into an Olympic sport while even having the opportunity to watch an old competitor of my brother’s, Connor Fields, win a gold medal for the USA. However, when we were racing, we never had the chance to race in a national qualifier in our home state of Idaho.
As a result, I’m excited to see that Idaho is beginning to be recognized on the national level, as they prepare to host the Gem State National Qualifier, in 2023, at Caldwell BMX.
Caldwell BMX has a long history that dates back to the original track constructed in 1978, and has had the opportunity to host a national qualifier prior to 2023.
Idaho’s first national event took place at Boise Valley BMX in 1998, and didn’t host another until 2020 when Caldwell BMX hosted the DK Gold Cup Northwest Finals. Now, Caldwell will prepare to host their second national-caliber event, marking the third in Idaho’s history.
Other national qualifiers scheduled to take place in the Pacific Northwest include the Great Northwest Nationals, March 24-26 in Redmond, and the Lumberjack Nationals, May 19-21 in Eugene.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.