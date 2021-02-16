Idaho, Montana set to virtually host virtual fly fishing film fest

PAYETTE COUNTY
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, will be offered virtually to all of Idaho and Montana beginning on Feb. 24. This year's festival will features 11 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.
Admission to the Idaho and Montana International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at http://bit.ly/flyfishingflicks. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing at 7 p.m.
Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for 7 days.
In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.
One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.
The total virtual IF4 film festival viewing time is 115 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.
Following are some of the films to be screened.
• "Turbo Giants," by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.
• "The Art of Fly Fishing," by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.
• "The Wanderer," 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a
sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.
• "Tuna Fuerte," by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip
to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.
Others include "Raising Ghosts," a steelhead odyssey; "Baltics," tangling with Baltic salmon; and "Raised on Rainbows," the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.
For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.
