BOISE — A committee of subject-area experts from across Idaho will hold three virtual meetings June 30 through July 5 to review Idaho’s health and physical education content standards, and interested members of the public are welcome to listen in.
Idaho Content Standards, reviewed for each subject area on a six-year rotating schedule, articulate the minimum knowledge a student is expected to know and be able to use at specific grade levels. School districts across the state adopt curriculum to meet or exceed those standards. Standards for social studies and for arts and humanities also are up for review this year, and that process will begin in August.
The health and PE standards review committee, nominated by stakeholder groups, includes eight Idaho health and PE teachers and two Idaho university faculty members. They will review the state’s existing standards for each grade level, study standards from other states and review best practices before drafting new proposed standards. A draft is expected to be presented to the State Board of Education in August, followed by a public comment period before the final proposed standards are submitted to the state board in November and to the Legislature in early 2023.
The public can listen to the review committee’s meetings by calling 253-215-8782 and entering 993-7525-4592 as the meeting ID. Three meetings are scheduled:
• Thursday, June 30; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, July 1; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 5; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Learn more about Idaho Content Standards and the standards review process on the State Department of Education website.
