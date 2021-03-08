How did they score?

FOOTBALL

March 5

Ontario 14, Nyssa 46

Adrian 54, Ione/Arlington 0

Vale 21, Baker 12

Harper 18, Joseph 37

BOYS SOCCER

March 4

Ontario 9,

Four Rivers 0

GIRLS SOCCER

March 4

Ontario 5,

Four Rivers 0

VOLLEYBALL

March 2

Vale 0, La Grande 3

March 3

Ontario 0, Nyssa 3

March 5

Nyssa 0, La Grande 3

WHAT’S NEXT?

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

SRV Girls District All-Star Game, 6 p.m., Fruitland High School

SRV Boys District All-Star Game, 7:30 p.m., Fruitland High School

GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario @ La Grande, 5 p.m.

Four Rivers v Nyssa, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Ontario @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario v. Nyssa, 4 p.m. (Alameda Soccer Complex)

SOFTBALL

Fruitland v. New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

