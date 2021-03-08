How did they score?
FOOTBALL
March 5
Ontario 14, Nyssa 46
Adrian 54, Ione/Arlington 0
Vale 21, Baker 12
Harper 18, Joseph 37
BOYS SOCCER
March 4
Ontario 9,
Four Rivers 0
GIRLS SOCCER
March 4
Ontario 5,
Four Rivers 0
VOLLEYBALL
March 2
Vale 0, La Grande 3
March 3
Ontario 0, Nyssa 3
March 5
Nyssa 0, La Grande 3
WHAT’S NEXT?
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
SRV Girls District All-Star Game, 6 p.m., Fruitland High School
SRV Boys District All-Star Game, 7:30 p.m., Fruitland High School
GIRLS SOCCER
Ontario @ La Grande, 5 p.m.
Four Rivers v Nyssa, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Ontario @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ontario v. Nyssa, 4 p.m. (Alameda Soccer Complex)
SOFTBALL
Fruitland v. New Plymouth, 5 p.m.
