WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Baseball
April 9: New Plymouth 17, Parma 11
April 10: Weiser 12, New Plymouth 1
Softball
April 9: New Plymouth 19, Marsh Valley 15, OT
April 10: New Plymouth 20, Ririe 2
Track and Field
April 9: Middleton Invite, Middleton High School
Women team scores
5. Fruitland, 48
6. Weiser, 41
12. New Plymouth, 21
Men team scores
4. Fruitland, 69.5
7. Weiser 45.5
15. Harper, 10
Individual scores follow for those who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.
200 Meters - women
1. Ambri Hart, Fruitland, 29.72
800 Meters - men
3. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 2:08.76 PR
1600 Meters - women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 5:18.66
3200 Meters - women
2. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 11:36.15 PR
110m hurdles 39” - men
1. Ryan Talbot, Harper, 15.81
3. Clint Hailey, New Plymouth, 17.61
300m hurdles 36” - men
2. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 42.28 PR
4x100 relay - men
1. Fruitland (Kaden Smith, Luke Barinaga, Dylan Stelling, Beau Williams) 45.61
3. New Plymouth (Clint Hailey, Isaiah Sotutu, Alex Porter, Sean Wilson), 46.08
4x100 relay - women
1. Fruitland (Ashtyn Frazier, Ambri Hart, Faith George, Madison Tesnohlidek), 51.52
4x200 relay - men
2. New Plymouth (Sean Wilson, Carlos Pelayo, Antonio Pelayo, Alex Porter), 1:36.51
4x400 relay - men
3. Weiser (Brayden Walker, Brian Munoz, Michael Youngberg, Colton Foster), 3:45.98
Shot put - 12lb. - men
1. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 57 ft. 2 inches PR
Discus 1.6kg - men
2. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 158 feet, 8 inches PR
Pole vault - men
3. Gabriel Rasmussen, Weiser, 10 feet PR
Pole vault - women
3. Shae Kunz, Weiser, 7 feet, 6 inches PR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.