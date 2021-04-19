WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Following are scores for high school competitions in the Western Treasure Valley from Friday and Saturday. Results include baseball and softball games from Friday and Saturday, and track and field competitions from Friday. Tennis results from meets on Friday were unavailable at press time. During Friday’s track competition, several athletes hit personal records in their respective sports with Emma Austin, of New Plymouth, earning a school record for her 1600 meter run.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Baseball
New Plymouth 18, Vision Charter 5
Softball
New Plymouth 25, Vision Charter 7
Track and field
Lynn Behrman Invite, Parma High School
Team scores
Womens varsity
5. Weiser
7. Fruitland
10. New Plymouth
12. Payette
Mens varsity
3. Fruitland
5. Weiser
10. New Plymouth
13. Payette
Individual scores follow for those who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.
200 Meters - women
2. Ambri Hart, Fruiltand, 27.63 PR
1600 Meters - women
2. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 5:49.54 SR
3200 Meters - women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 11:49.65
110m hurdles - men
2. Caleb Davis, Fruitland, 17.18
3. Clint Hailey, New Plymouth, 17.56
300m hurdles - men
3. Nick Swank, Weiser, 44.48
4x100 relay - men
1. New Plymouth (Alex Porter, Clint Hailey, Isaiah Sotutu, Sean Wilson), 45.66
4x200 relay - men
3. Weiser (Colton Foster, Chris Cornejo, Brian Munoz, Michael Youngberg), 1:37.70
4x400 relay - men
3. Weiser (Colton Foster, Brian Munoz, Michael Youngberg, Brayden Walker), 3:41.87
Shot put - men
1. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 55-06
Shot put - women
2. Melissa Sandoval, Weiser, 30-06
Discus - men
3. Eason Lighten, Fruitland, 98
Discus - women
3. Jordan St. Martin, New Plymouth, 96-11 PR
High jump - men
1. Cace Lewis, Payette, 6-02 PR
High jump - women
3. Mattie Shirts, Weiser, 4-10 PR
Pole vault - men
1. Sam Ellingson, Weiser, 13-00 PR
Pole vault - women
1. Shae Kunz, Weiser, 8-00
2. Sydney Denison, Payette, 8-00
3. Angela Carl, Payette, 7-00
Long jump - men
2. Jordan Watkins, Weiser, 19-06 PR
Triple jump - women
3. Sydney Denison, Payette, 34-02
SATURDAY, April 17
Baseball
Nyssa 9, La Grande 19
Vale 12, Burns 11
Payette 0, Nampa Christian 15
Ontario 2, Baker/Powder Valley 9
Weiser 9, Buhl 1
Fruitland 6, Bishop Kelly 7
Softball
Payette 6, Nampa Christian 5
Vale 8, Burns 11
Weiser 18, Buhl 8
Ontario 15, Baker/Powder Valley 5
