WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Following are prep scores from April 15.
Baseball
Weiser 5, Nampa Christian 11
Softball
New Plymouth 10, Fruitland 0
Track and field
Ontario Invite
Team scores
Womens varsity
1. Adrian, 140
3. Ontario, 116
4. Vale, 42
Mens varsity
2. Adrian, 108.5
3. Vale, 90.5
4. Ontario, 82.5
6. Harper, 10
Individual scores follow for varsity players who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.
100 Meters - men
1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 11.78 SR
2. Matteo Walker, Ontario, 12.04 PR
3. Manuel Aguirre, Adrian, 12.16 PR
100 Meters - women
2. Mollie Maxwell, Ontario, 13.92 PR
3. Riley Lucas, Adrian, 14.01 PR
200 Meters - men
1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 23.95 SR
2. Matteo Walker, Ontario, 24.45 PR
200 Meters - women
1. Lexy Jordan, Ontario, 30.08 PR
2. Elayna Draper, Ontario, 30.11 PR
3. Riley Lucas, Adrian, 30.56 PR
400 Meters - men
1. Charlie Lamb, Vale, 55.7 PR
2. Ryan Robinson, Ontario, 57.57 PR
3. Chase Johnston, Adrian, 1:01.14 PR
400 Meters - women
1. Riley Lucas, Adrian, 1:06.61 SR
800 Meters - men
2. Froylan Santiago, Ontario, 2:27.74 SR
800 Meters - women
1. Evalyn Nunez, Adria, 2:45.15 PR
1500 Meters - men
2. Chase Johnston, Adrian, 4:52.35
1500 Meters - women
1. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 5:28.41 PR
23. Evalyn Nunez, Adrian, 6:05.11 PR
3000 Meters - men
2. Josh Kaatz, Ontario, 15:06.3 SR
3. Lance Trees, Ontario, 15:46.32 PR
3000 Meters - women
2. Trinity Farr, Ontario, 14:21.59 SR
3. Brienne Kemble, Ontario, 14:46.34
110m hurdles - men
1. Ryan Talbot, Harper, 15.63
2. Sully Ward, Adrian, 21.25 SR
4x100 relay - men
2. Vale (brock Payne, Luke Andersen, Dylan Williams, Charlie Lamb), 59.09
4x100 relay - women
2. Ontario (Xiomara Ortega, Elayna Draper, Lexy Jordan, Mollie Maxwell), 55.96
4x400 relay - men
2. Vale (Colton Setpleton, Ethan Mulvany, Dylan Williams, Charlie Lamb), 4:04.06
Shot put - men
1. Brock Payne, Vale, 47-02 PR
3. J.J. Marines, Ontario, 36-03 PR
Shot put - women
2. Allyssa Dudley, Adrian, 25-03 SR
Javelin - men
3. Luke Andersen, Vale,
Javelin - women
2. Lindsey Bertalotto, Adrian, 81-08 PR
3. Riley Johnson, Vale, 52-04 PR
Discus - men
1. Brock Payne, Vale, 131-04 PR
3. Toby Clow, Adrian, 85-06 PR
Discus - women
2. Allyssa Dudley, Adrian, 77-09 PR
3. Helen Zanabriga, Vale, 57-05 SR
High jump - men
1. Manuel Aguirre, Adrian, 5-10 PR
High jump - women
2. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 4-08 SR
3. Riley Johnson, Vale, 4-08 SR
Long jump - men
2. Gavin Bayes, Adrian, 15-08 PR
3. Colten Stepleton, Vale, 15-07.75 PR
Long jump - women
1. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 15-0, SR
2. Elayna Draper, Ontario, 13-04, PR
3. Lupita Arizmendi, Ontario, 12-11 PR
Triple jump - men
2. Ethan Mulvany, Vale, 33-09
Triple jump - women
1. Sadie Wagster, Adrian, 29-0 PR
3. Lindsey Bertalotto, Adrian, 24-08.75 PR
Baker 3-way, Baker
Team Scores
Womens
3. Nyssa
Mens
2. Nyssa
Individual scores follow for those who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.
100 Meters - men
2. Landon McDowall, Nyssa, 11.66 SR
200 Meters - men
1. Landon McDowall, Nyssa, 23.87 PR
110m hurdles - men
1. Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 17.46 PR
4x100 relay - men
1. Nyssa (Andrew enders, Landon McDowall, Kaleb Draper, Anthony Arizmendi), 46.7
4x100 relay - women
3. Nyssa (Mia Sanchez, Kate Vineyard, Sara Stephen, Asbel Tellez Jacquez), 55.72
4x400 relay - men
2. Nyssa (Orin Stipe, Josh Hamilton, Austin Baker, Anthony Arizmendi), 3:54.9
4x400 relay - women
2. Nyssa (Kate Vineyard, Vanessa Ruiz, Maria Trinidad, Asbel Tellez Jaquez), 4:54.4
Shot put - women
1. Marley Ausman, Nyssa, 32-00.5
Discus - men
2. Andrew Enders, Nyssa, 85-11
Discus - women
1. Marly Ausman, Nyssa, 113-11 PR
High jump - women
1. Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 5-0 PR
Pole vault - men
1. Austin Baker, Nyssa, 10-0 PR
2. Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 9-06
Pole vault - women
1. Sara Stephen, Nyssa, 8-0
2. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 7-06
Long jump - men
2. Andrew Enders, Nyssa, 16-10 PR
Long jump - women
2. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 14-07.25 PR
Triple jump - men
3. Ashton Wilson, Nyssa, 31-03.5
Triple jump - women
2. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 29-10 PR
