How did they do on March 10?

BOYS SOCCER

Ontario 4, Nyssa 0

Ontario Boys Soccer team (3-1; 1-1 GOL) blanked Nyssa (1-1; 0-0 GOL) on Wednesday.

Jaaziel Chavez had a hat-trick (3 goals), and Jamis Gonzalez had a goal, as well, according to Coach Jaime Gonzalez. Jose Anguiano had a clean sheet in goal again and has had four straight games without a goal scored on.

On Tuesday, the Tigers played La Grande in a scoreless game, according to Gonzalez.

"It was a tough physical game that ended in a 0-0 game with both teams having a chance to win the game," he said.

For Ontario's next game, the team will travel to Baker City on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario 2, Nyssa 4

