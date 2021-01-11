How did local wrestlers do at Rollie Lane Invitational?

Payette sophomore Jordan Barrett, left, placed fifth at the Rollie Lane Invitational on Saturday at 123 pounds. The tournament was held at the Idaho Center in Nampa on Friday and Saturday.

 Photo courtesy Jordan Barrett

NAMPA

Grapplers from high school throughout Payette County met up with others throughout the state on Friday and Sunday for the annual Rollie Lane Invitational. Among the teams, Eagle, Caldwell and Minico took the top three spots, respectively.

Overall in the tournament, New Plymouth boys earned sixth place with 124 points and Fruitland earned 14th with 87 points.

Lady grapplers also made it on the board, with Payette High School placing 14th with 23 points.

Individual placement follow.

106

3rd: Ezra Clemens, of Fruitland

3rd Place Match: Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) 18-3, So. over Cole Currin (Kuna) 10-2, Fr. (MD 9-0)

113

6th: Caleb Shaw, of New Plymouth

120

1st: Kyle Rice, of New Plymouth

1st Place Match: Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 21-0, Jr. over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 6-2, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

145

1st: Joel Campbell, of New Plymouth

1st Place Match: Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 22-0, Jr. over Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 29-2, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

152

2nd Place - Trent Myers of New Plymouth

GIRLS

123

5th: Jordan Barrett, of Payette

5th place match: Jordan Barrett (Payette HS) won by fall over Elizabeth Hergesheimer (Homedale) (Fall 2:04)

136

3rd: Miah Garcia, of Payette

3rd Place Match: Miah Garcia (Payette HS) won by injury default over Abigale Piper (Post Falls) (Inj. 1:00)

