How did local wrestlers do at Rollie Lane Invitational?

NAMPA
Grapplers from high school throughout Payette County met up with others throughout the state on Friday and Sunday for the annual Rollie Lane Invitational. Among the teams, Eagle, Caldwell and Minico took the top three spots, respectively.
Overall in the tournament, New Plymouth boys earned sixth place with 124 points and Fruitland earned 14th with 87 points.
Lady grapplers also made it on the board, with Payette High School placing 14th with 23 points.
Individual placement follow.
106
3rd: Ezra Clemens, of Fruitland
3rd Place Match: Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) 18-3, So. over Cole Currin (Kuna) 10-2, Fr. (MD 9-0)
113
6th: Caleb Shaw, of New Plymouth
120
1st: Kyle Rice, of New Plymouth
1st Place Match: Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 21-0, Jr. over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 6-2, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
145
1st: Joel Campbell, of New Plymouth
1st Place Match: Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 22-0, Jr. over Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 29-2, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
152
2nd Place - Trent Myers of New Plymouth
GIRLS
123
5th: Jordan Barrett, of Payette
5th place match: Jordan Barrett (Payette HS) won by fall over Elizabeth Hergesheimer (Homedale) (Fall 2:04)
136
3rd: Miah Garcia, of Payette
3rd Place Match: Miah Garcia (Payette HS) won by injury default over Abigale Piper (Post Falls) (Inj. 1:00)
