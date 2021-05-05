Results follow from athletic competitions by local high schools from April 29 to May 4.
THURSDAY, April 29
TRACK AND FIELD
Individual scores follow for those who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.
Baker 3-way track meet
Team Scores
Men’s
2. Nyssa — 124
6. Vale — 29
Women’s
2. Nyssa — 96
4. Vale — 74
100 Meters — men
3. Landon McDowall, Nyssa, 11.98
100 Meters — women
3. Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Nyssa, 14.55, PR
200 Meters — women
3. Kate Vineyard, Nyssa, 29.91, PR
110m hurdles — men
1. Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 18.22
100m hurdles — women
2. Riley Johnson, Vale, 19.57
300m hurdles — men
3. Charlie Lamb, Vale, 48.57
4x100 relay — men
2. Nyssa, 45.91, (Andrew Enders, Anthony Arizmendi, Austin Baker, Landon McDowall)
4x100 relay — women
1. Nyssa, 54.26, (Ambrie Draper, Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Kate Vineyard, Marly Ausman)
4x400 relay — men
1. Nyssa, 3:47.87, (Orin Stip, Josh Hamilton, Austin Baker, Anthony Arizmendi)
Shot put — men
1. Brock Payne, Vale, 41’
3. Luke Andersen, Vale, 35’9”, PR
Shot put — women
1. Marly Ausman, Nyssa, 32’7”
Discus — men
1. Brock Payne, Vale, 137’, PR
Discus — women
1. Marly Ausman, Nyssa, 109’7”
2. Monica Ibanez Reyes, Nyssa, 72’11”, PR
High jump — women
1. Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Nyssa, 5’
3. Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 4’8”
Pole vault — men
2. Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 10’
Pole vault — women
1. Sara Stephen, Nyssa, 9’
Long jump — women
2. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 15’8.25”, PR
Triple jump — men
1. Kaleb Draper, Nyssa, 35’2.75”, PR
2. Ethan Mulvany, Vale, 35’1.5”
3. Ashton Wilson, Nyssa, 34’10.25”, PR
Triple jump — women
1. Ambrie Draper, Nyssa, 32’6.75”, PR
Burns Inv.
Men’s
2. Ontario — 108
2. Adrian — 108
Women’s
1. Adrian — 174
3. Ontario — 90
100 Meters — men
1. Jace Martin, Adrian, 11.64
2. Conley Martin, Adrian, 11.74
3. Matthew Bell, Ontario, 12.14, PR
100 Meters — women
2. Riley Lucas, Adrian, 13.82
3. Mollie Maxwell, Ontario, 13.84, PR
200 Meters — men
1. Jace Martin, Adrian, 23.35, PR
3. Matthew Bell, Ontario, 25.00, PR
200 Meters — women
2. Meagan Houston, Ontario, 28.30, PR
400 Meters — men
2. Conley Martin, Adrian, 55.50, PR
400 Meters — women
1. Kinsley Kemble, Ontario, 1:16.09, PR
2. Mariaya Mireles, Ontario, 1:18.74, PR
800 Meters — women
2. Evalyn Nunez, Adrian, 2:50.36
1500 Meters — men
2. Lance Trees, Ontario, 4:32.19, PR
3. Chase Johnston, Adrian, 4:56.28
1500 Meters — women
2. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 5:28.22
3000 Meters — men
1. Lance Trees, Ontario, 10:16.33, PR
2. Josh Kaatz, Ontario, 14:34.63, PR
3000 Meters — women
3. Trinity Farr, Ontario, 16:29.76
110m hurdles — men
3. Sully Ward, Adrian, 21.55
100m hurdles — women
2. Lexy Jordan, Ontario, 17.71
300m hurdles — men
2. Gavin Bayes, Adrian, 47.07
300m hurdles — women
1. Riley Lucas, Adrian, 50.59, PR
3. Lexy Jordan, Ontario, 52.13, PR
4x100 relay — men
1. Ontario, 45.83, (Ryan Robinson, Matthew Bell, Ethan Hendrickson, Matteo Walker)
4x100 relay — women
1. Ontario, 52.79, (Mollie Maxwell, Elayna Draper, Lexy Jordan, Meagan Houston)
2. Adrian, 54.84, (Presley Speelmon, Lizzy Nielson, Rylee Ready, Riley Lucas)
4x400 relay — men
1. Ontario, 3:51.18, (Ryan Robinson, Froylan Santiago, Lance Trees, Matteo Walker)
4x400 relay — women
1. Ontario, 4:47.68,(Mollie Maxwell, Elayna Draper, Xiomara Ortega,Lexy Jordan)
Shot put — men
1. J.J. Marines, Ontario, 37’0.5”, PR
2. Derek Combe, Adrian, 36’9”, PR
3. Toby Clow, Adrian, 36’6”, PR
Discus — men
1. Toby Clow, Adrian, 96’8”
2. Clay Ready, Adrian, 88’3”, PR
3. Trevor Bertalotto, Adrian, 87’, PR
Javelin — mens
1. Clay Ready, Adrian, 130’5”, PR
2. Conley Martin, Adrian, 116’6”
High jump — men
2. Jace Martin, Adrian, 5’2”, PR
High jump — women
1. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 4’10”
3. Sadie Wagster, Adrian, 4’4”
Long jump — men
2. Gavin Bayes, Adrian, 17’4”
Long jump — women
1. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 14’3.5”
Triple jump — men
3. Robert Garza, Adrian, 30’10”, PR
Triple jump — women
3. Priscilla Esquivel, Ontario, 26’7”, PR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.