BUHL — On May 21, the Weiser Wolverines concluded the 3A IHSAA Softball State Tournament as the state runner-up, losing to their Snake River Valley conference opponents, Homedale.
Following the first round of the tournament, as mentioned in a previous edition of the Argus Observer, the Lady Wolverines competed against No. 7 South Fremont. In the game, Weiser controlled the momentum of the game, and claimed a dominant 8-1 victory.
As a result, the Wolverines competed against the No. 1 Homedale Trojans, in order to determine which team would advance to the state championship.
In the game, the Wolverines struggled to score in the first four innings, while the Trojans brought in four runs to take the lead 4-0. However, Weiser answered back in the fifth inning by scoring two runs, while the Trojans added one more run to their total 5-2.
Although the Trojans continued to retain their lead, the Wolverines utilized the momentum gained in the fifth inning to outscore the Trojans 10-0 in the final two innings of the game to claim victory 12-5.
Consequently, Weiser advanced to the state championship game to compete against the victor of the consolation championship between Homedale and Buhl.
Homedale defeated Buhl 11-1 to advance to the state championship to compete against the Wolverines once again.
In the state championship, the Wolverines jumped out to a slight lead early in the game after they outscored the Trojans 7-4 in the first and second innings. However, the Trojans battled their way back into the game after scoring three runs in the third and fourth innings, while holding the Wolverines from scoring 7-7.
Weiser brought in three runs, and held the Trojans to only two runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead 10-9. However, the Trojans found their rhythm, scoring 11 runs to claim victory in the sixth inning, due to the 10-run rule.
As a result, the state championship advanced to the second game, due to the Wolverines not suffering a loss throughout the duration of the tournament.
In the second game, the Trojans gained the early lead after they outscored the Wolverines 12-2 in the first three innings, and continued to maintain their lead throughout the remainder of the game. Weiser scored two more runs in the fourth inning, followed by an additional two runs in the fifth inning, but they were unable to claw their way back into the game.
As a result, the Wolverines were defeated 16-6, finishing in second place.
