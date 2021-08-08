ONTARIO — Later this month, the Ontario High School football team will be hosting a youth football camp.
The program will take place Aug. 17-18, and will be hosted at the Ontario High School football stadium.
Throughout both days of the camp, the sessions will last from 6:30-8 p.m., resulting in a total amount of three hours in the camp over the course of two days.
Male and female students in grades k-6th are welcome to attend, and are encouraged to participate.
The camp will cost a total of $10 per athlete that lives within the district, whereas the cost of a student that lives outside of the district will be $20. A camp T-shirt is included in the camp cost, in addition to the time spent learning from the high school athletes and coaches. The camp emphasized that the students participating in the camp should bring a sufficient amount of water in order to hydrate, due to the recent heat.
Although the registration deadline is technically Tuesday, Aug. 10, the program requests that the students register by Aug. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.