WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — On Oct. 8, high school football teams in the Western Treasure Valley hosted or traveled to compete under the Friday night lights. For schools on the Idaho side, Weiser traveled to compete against the McCall Vandals, New Plymouth traveled to take on the Melba Mustangs, Fruitland traveled to take on the Parma Panthers, and Payette hosted the Homedale Trojans. For schools on the Oregon side, Ontario hosted McLoughlin, Vale traveled to take on the Baker City Bulldogs, Nyssa hosted La Grande, and Adrian hosted Cove.
Adrian maintained its undefeated record as the team defeated Cove High School in a 1A Special District 2 conference matchup, 56-6. The Antelopes have outscored their opponents — 282 points scored to 14 points allowed — throughout the entirety of the season. Their offensive domination has helped the team record six wins in the season, with only two games remaining before their league playoff on Oct. 29. The Antelopes will host Elgin High School on Friday, at 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies chalked up another conference win in the Snake River Valley league as they defeated the Parma Panthers in shutout fashion, 35-0. This marks the second, consecutive conference win for the Grizzlies, following their victory over the McCall Vandals. The Grizzlies advance to a 2-0 conference record, with two conference games remaining prior to the state playoffs. Up next, the Grizzlies will stay home Friday to host the Payette Pirates at 7 p.m.
New Plymouth compete against the Mustangs in a conference matchup. The Pilgrims started the game off by scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, but the Mustangs controlled the momentum for the remainder of the game. New Plymouth lost its game against the Mustangs, 33-8. Up next for the Pilgrims is another conference game. This one will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday, when the team takes on Cole Valley Christian.
The Bulldogs hosted La Grande High School for a 3A/4A Special District league matchup. The Bulldogs offense moved the ball well enough to get points on the board, but La Grande was able to outscore them 55-16 in the end. This brings the Bulldogs’ conference record to 1-2. Nyssa will travel for its next game, a conference game at 7 p.m. Friday at Burns High School.
Ontario hosted McLoughlin High School for a 3A/4A-SD league matchup, and earned the victory in shutout fashion as the Tigers wrapped up the game, 52-0. Ontario had an explosive first quarter, scoring 24 points. The Tigers defense maintained composure throughout the game, and the offense increased their lead quarter by quarter. By halftime, the Tigers were able to head to the locker room with the lead, 38-0. By the end of the game, the Tigers had their first conference win for the season. Up next Ontario will host Baker City at 7 p.m. Friday.
Payette took on the undefeated Homedale Trojans in a SRV conference game, where the Pirates lost the game, 48-0. At halftime, the Pirates headed to the locker room with the score 13-0. During the second half, the Trojans offense took control, and scored an additional 35 points, resulting in the final score.
The Vikings played the Baker City Bulldogs for a 3A/4A-SD league game. The Vikings won 34-13. With the victory, Vale is at 5-1 for the season with a 2-1 conference record. The Vikings will host McLoughlin High School for another league game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines competed against the Vandals in a SRV conference matchup. Winning the game 52-0, Weiser kept its undefeated record. The Wolverines have been able to outscore their opponents — 316 points scored to 64 points allowed — in the season. The team is currently ranked within the top 10 football teams throughout all of the Idaho classifications, according to the MaxPreps website. This Friday, at 7p.m., the Wolverines will clash against the Homedale Trojans, also currently undefeated, in a battle for the SRV conference title.
