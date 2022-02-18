MALHEUR COUNTY — Yesterday, the local teams of the High Desert League, HDL, gathered at various locations to compete in the High Desert League Tournament, to determine which schools would represent the HDL at the 2022 OSAA 1A State Tournament.
In the 1A classification, there are 24 schools who will automatically qualify to OSAA’s 24-team bracket based on regular season and league tournament standings. As a result, there will be three teams selected from each of the eight, 1A leagues throughout the state. Consequently, the first, second, and third place teams in the league tournament will qualify to the state tournament from the HDL.
In the boy’s tournament, the Adrian Antelopes claimed the second seed, earning a first-round bye to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
The Four Rivers Falcons, as the fifth seed, were set to compete against No. 4 Prairie City. In the game, the Falcons found themselves in a high-scoring shootout. However, the Panthers were prepared to display their shooting capabilities, scoring over 70 points. The Falcons created a plethora of scoring opportunities, but couldn’t stop the Panthers on the defensive side of the court, resulting in the Falcons losing to the Panthers 72-53.
In the girl’s tournament, No. 4 Adrian competed against No. 5 Huntington, whereas No. 6 Four Rivers competed against No. 3 Prairie City in the first round.
For Adrian, the Lady Antelopes
The Lady Falcons got off to a slow start, and couldn’t gain control of the momentum. The Lady Falcons couldn’t get into a rhythm on the offensive side of the court, allowing the Lady Panthers to create excess scoring opportunities. Ultimately, leading to the Lady Panthers claiming victory over the Lady Falcons 38-15.
Up next, the Lady Falcons were set to compete in the consolation game for fifth and sixth place against No. 5 Huntington, at John Day High School, earlier this morning at 8 a.m. (PT)—results not included, due to the Friday morning deadline. The Lady Antelopes will advance to compete against No. 1 Crane, later today at John Day High School, starting at 6 p.m. (PT).
For the boy’s tournament, the Antelopes will compete against No. 3 Jordan Valley, later today, starting at 2:45 p.m. (PT) at John Day High School.
The Falcons’ boys team were set to compete against No. 6 Huntington in the consolation game for fifth and sixth place, at John Day High School, earlier this morning at 9:45 a.m. (PT)—results not included, due to the Friday morning deadline.
