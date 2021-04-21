THURSDAY, April 22
Baseball
TVCC v Columbia Basin, 1 p.m.
TVCC v Columbia, 3 p.m.
Basketball - Men
TVCC v Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball - Women
TVCC v Walla Walla, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
TVCC v Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.
TVCC v Columbia, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, April 23
Rodeo
TVCC @ Blue Mountain Community College (Hermiston)
Track and Field
FRIDAY, April 23 TVCC @ University of Idaho, TBA
