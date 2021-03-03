TODAY
CROSS-COUNTRY
Vale GOL Invite, Vale High School (Nyssa, Ontario, Vale)
VOLLEYBALL
Ontario @ Nyssa, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Ontario v. Four Rivers, 4 p.m. (Alameda Soccer Complex)
Nyssa v. Baker/Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Ontario @ Four Rivers, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Ontario v. Nyssa, 7 p.m.
Adrian v. Ione/Arlington, 1 p.m.
Vale v. Baker, 7 p.m.
Harper v. Huntington, 4 p.m. (6-man)
VOLLEYBALL
Nyssa v. La Grande, 6 p.m.
Vale @ Burns, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Ontario v Baker, 2 p.m.
