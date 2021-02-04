Girls basketball
Lady Vandals make their mark on Grizzlies
Fruitland 37
McCall 46
The Lady Vandals of McCall-Donnelly High came down the mountain on Saturday night to take on Fruitland’s grizzly basketball girls. Despite Abbi Roubidoux leading Fruitland’s scoresheet with 14 points, McCall’s red, white and blue outshone Fruitland’s orange on the scoreboard, 46-37.
Boys basketball
Grizzly boys see through Trojans’ horseplay
Fruitland 65
Homedale 47
The basketball boys from Homedale ventured north to Fruitland to see what they could make of the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, however, saw them coming and showed they were ready for them.
Fruitland scored a mighty 35 points in the first half, while Homedale only scored 13. Despite the Trojans’ respectable third quarter comeback attempt, the Grizzlies took the game 65-47.
Hyrum Lindsey and Nolan Bower led the Grizzlies’ winning ways, scoring 28 and 20 points respectively. Jaxon Dines and Mason Strong put up a good fight for Homedale, though, with 21 and 16 points respectively.
Pilgrims hold off charge by Cole Valley
New Plymouth 53
Cole Valley 43
The New Plymouth basketball boys made a pilgrimage to Meridian Wednesday, to take on the Chargers of Cole Valley Christian School. The Chargers put up an electrifying fight, but the Pilgrims would be the ones to light up the night, taking the game 53-43.
Pilgrim Matt Hall led on the scoresheet with 20 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Tony Ray who dropped in 13 points.
Pilgrim boys navigate past Compass in overtime
New Plymouth 62
Compass Charter 49
The Aviator boys of Compass Charter School in Meridian landed at New Plymouth High on Monday to play the Pilgrims.
The two teams proved to be evenly matched, throwing the game into overtime where Pilgrim Tony Ray went 8-8 from the free throw line to ground the Aviators’ hopes of a win 62-49.
Matt Hall led the Pilgrims with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Tony Ray dropped in 14 points. Javon Lindeman led the Pilgrims’ defense.
