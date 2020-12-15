Boys Basketball

Thursday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Caldwell, TBA

Friday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Nampa, TBA

Friday: New Plymouth vs. Melba, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Columbia, TBA

Girls Basketball

Thursday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Caldwell, 3 p.m.

Thursday: New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 4: 30 p.m.

Friday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Nampa, 3 p.m.

Friday: Payette vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Columbia, 3 p.m.

Saturday: New Plymouth at Compass Charter, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday, Wiley Dobbs & JV, Twin Falls. 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, New Plymouth at Justin Wolfe Invitational, Glenns Ferry, TBA

