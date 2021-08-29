Here are the games that will take place through Saturday, September 4 Aug 29, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Monday, August 30Men’s SoccerFruitland vs. OntarioWomen’s SoccerFruitland @ OntarioTuesday, August 31VolleyballVale @ Nampa Christian, 6 p.m.Weiser @ Melba, 4:30 p.m.New Plymouth, Homedale, and Tri-Valley @Homedale, 6 p.m.Thursday, September 2Men’s SoccerOntario vs. PendletonWeiser vs. McCallPayette @ AmbroseWomen’s SoccerOntario @ PendletonWeiser @ McCallPayette vs. FruitlandVolleyballAdrian vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.Vale, Melba, and Fruitland @ Fruitland, noonNyssa, Payette, and New Plymouth @ New Plymouth, 5:30 p.m.Weiser vs. Nampa Christian, 4:30 p.m.Cross CountryCaldwell Twilight 2021 @ Brothers Park, 4:40 p.m.Weiser Invitational @ Rolling Hills Golf Course, 4 p.m.Friday, September 3FootballNew Plymouth vs. PayetteFruitland vs. Nampa ChristianAdrian vs. Camas ValleyWeiser vs. EmmettVale vs. ParmaOntario vs. HomedaleNyssa vs. Cole Valley ChristianSaturday, September 4Men’s SoccerFruitland @ NyssaWomen’s SoccerNyssa vs. FruitlandVolleyballPrairie City Tournament, TBDCross CountryThe Ultimook Race @ Tillamook, OR, 9 a.m.Friday-Saturday, September 3-4VolleyballHighland Tournament @ Highland HS, TBA Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fruitland Nyssa Sport Botany Soccer Nampa Christian Cross Country Adrian Volleyball New Plymouth Valley Ontario Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.