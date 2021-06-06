Idaho Fish and Game is stocking 300,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in June.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Southwest Region (Nampa)
Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, this lake is ideal for canoes, kick boats and float tubes.
Dick Knox Pond – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. One of the newest fishing waters in the region, it is quickly becoming a popular location to take kids fishing! It’s located in Emmett at the corner of West Sales Yard Road and Airport Road.
Parkcenter Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus, and a variety of restaurants.
Sagehen Reservoir – 4,800 Rainbow Trout. This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.
Southwest Region (McCall)
Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend - a beautiful lake in the trees and good fishing!
Meadow Creek Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.
Warm Lake – 12,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in Valley County, this area is very popular for camping, hiking, boating and fishing.
