NAMPA — In the first round of the 3A Baseball State Championships on Friday, the No. 3 Weiser Wolverines competed against its Snake River Valley conference opponents, the No. 6 Homedale Trojans, whereas the No. 7 Fruitland Grizzlies competed against the No. 2 Kimberly Bulldogs.
In the first-round games, the Weiser Wolverines held strong in a closely-matched, hard-fought game that came down to the final inning to earn the victory 12-11.
In the game, the Trojans jumped out to an early lead after scoring two runs in the first inning, followed by three in the second. The Wolverines were unable to score in the first inning, but responded with two runs of their own in the second.
In the third inning, the Wolverines held the Trojans from scoring while adding two more runs to the team’s total, bringing the score to 5-4 in the Trojans’ favor. Weiser utilized the momentum gained in the third inning to take the lead in the fourth after they outscored the Trojans 6-3, to bring the overall score to 10-8.
The Wolverines continued to outscore their opponents in the fifth and sixth innings, 2-0, to further extend the lead 12-8 as the game entered the final inning.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Trojans were up to bat first. Therefore, if the Wolverines could hold them from tying the game or taking the lead, they would claim victory. However, the Trojans weren’t ready to quit, as they scored three runs in the final inning. Although the Trojans’ offense scored three runs in the seventh, they were unable to tie the game, resulting in the Wolverines victory 12-11.
The Grizzlies competed against the highly-ranked Kimberly Bulldogs in the first round of the tournament, and pulled off the upset as the seventh seed defeated the second seed in the tournament 8-3.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead over the Grizzlies after scoring two runs in the first inning, while holding Fruitland from scoring throughout the first and second inning.
In the third inning, both teams brought in one run to bring the score to 3-1, followed by a scoreless fourth inning.
However, the Grizzlies’ offense displayed their hitting skills as they outscored Kimberly 7-0 throughout the fifth and sixth innings, to claim the lead 8-3.
Following a scoreless seventh inning, the Fruitland Grizzlies claimed victory over the higher-ranked Kimberly Bulldogs to advance to the state semifinals.
In the state semifinals, the Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies competed against each other in a rematch of the 2021 State Championship, on Friday night, in order to determine which team will return to the 2022 State Championship.
The results from the semifinals, along with the state championship, were not included in the article, due to the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition. The remaining results will be included in an upcoming edition of the Argus Observer.
