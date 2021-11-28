NEW PLYMOUTH — Recently, on Nov. 23, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s basketball team traveled to New Plymouth High School to take on the Pilgrims in a nonconference matchup. So far, the Grizzlies have been able to win three out of their four games to start the season, whereas the Pilgrims have won one out of their three games. Additionally, the game marked the Pilgrims’ home opener for the 2021 basketball season.
In the game, the Pilgrims jumped out to a lead in the first quarter, and maintained it for a large portion of the first half. However, the Grizzlies’ defense played a factor in the shift in momentum as the Grizzlies turned their defense into offense through their full-court press. As a result, the Grizzlies were able to go into halftime with the lead 26-22.
The Grizzlies were able to maintain their advantage by continuing to utilize their momentum from the first half. Consequently, the Grizzlies were able to outscore the Pilgrims in the third quarter 15-11. Therefore, the Grizzlies increased their overall lead to 41-33.
In the fourth quarter, the Pilgrims regained their composure, continuing to battle with the Grizzlies till the final buzzer. As a result, the Pilgrims were able to outscore the Grizzlies 18-17, as they attempted to take the lead. However, the Pilgrims weren’t able to close the gap, resulting in the Grizzlies’ victory 58-51.
Up next, the Grizzlies will travel to St. Anthony, Idaho, to compete against South Fremont High School in a nonconference away game on Dec. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. In relation, New Plymouth’s next game will be against The Ambrose School in the Pilgrims conference opener. The game will be hosted at New Plymouth High School on Nov. 30, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.