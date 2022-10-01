The Fruitland High School marching band performs the school fight song, prior to kickoff, as they are joined by a total of 83 alumni from the last 28 years that traveled to play in Band Director Joel Williams’ marching band ‘one last time.’
FRUITLAND — On Friday night, the Fruitland Grizzlies football team hosted the Parma Panthers for a Snake River Valley conference matchup between the two teams, celebrating homecoming week, while also honoring Band Director Joel Williams for 28 years of service through a pregame performance.
Prior to kickoff, the Fruitland High School band performed the Grizzlies’ fight song and national anthem, alongside Fruitland alumni from the last 28 years. There were a total of 83 alumni in attendance in support of the Grizzlies, traveling from all throughout the entire country, while one even traveled from Germany to play in Williams’ marching band ‘one last time.’
“28 years has gone by in the blink of an eye! I’ve had a lot of amazing experiences and great times here in Fruitland as the band director and, having said that, 2022 - 2023 will be my last run. I’m going to retire at the end of this school year after 32 years in Idaho public schools,” said Williams in an email to the Argus Observer.
The alumni were also invited by Grizzlies Head Coach Jordan Gross on the Fruitland FaceBook page to join the team in running through the tunnel prior to the start of the game, as the Grizzlies celebrate homecoming by honoring the alumni.
In the game, the Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead over the Panthers after finding the end zone in the first three minutes of the game, after senior quarterback Luke Barinaga (5) threw the ball to senior wide receiver Theo Jackson (11) for a big gain to put Fruitland in the red zone. Following the pass, Barinaga took the ball into the end zone for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper.
Shortly after, the Grizzlies further increased their lead, when Barinaga connected with sophomore wide receiver Coye Coffman (35) for a touchdown through the air. Following the touchdown pass, the Grizzlies clawed their way into the red zone once more in the first quarter after Barinaga completed a pass to sophomore tight end Quinn Hood (88) to bring them within five yards from scoring. On the next play, Barinaga scored on another quarterback keeper.
Throughout the remainder of the game, the Grizzlies continued to outscore the Panthers, in order to claim victory in the SRV matchup 55-6. As a result, Fruitland increased their overall record to 2-3, 1-0 SRV.
Up next, the Grizzlies will travel to Payette High School to compete against the Pirates in another SRV matchup on Oct. 7, starting at 7 p.m.
