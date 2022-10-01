FRUITLAND — On Friday night, the Fruitland Grizzlies football team hosted the Parma Panthers for a Snake River Valley conference matchup between the two teams, celebrating homecoming week, while also honoring Band Director Joel Williams for 28 years of service through a pregame performance.

Prior to kickoff, the Fruitland High School band performed the Grizzlies’ fight song and national anthem, alongside Fruitland alumni from the last 28 years. There were a total of 83 alumni in attendance in support of the Grizzlies, traveling from all throughout the entire country, while one even traveled from Germany to play in Williams’ marching band ‘one last time.’



