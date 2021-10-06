FRUITLAND — On Friday, October 1, the McCall Vandals traveled to Fruitland High School to compete against the Grizzlies in a conference matchup. The Grizzlies needed to get the win over the Vandals to secure a higher opportunity to make the state playoffs. The game was a back and forth battle as the two teams exchanged control. In the end, the Grizzlies were able to take control of the game’s momentum, winning the game 28-14.
In the beginning, the Vandals managed to gain control early in the game by scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 7 yard run, and taking the early lead, 0-7. The Grizzlies were able to respond within the same quarter as junior quarterback Luke Barinaga (5) scored a touchdown on a run play that went for 16 yards, 7-7, halting the Vandals momentum.
In the second quarter, the Grizzlies defense were able to hold the Vandals from scoring throughout the remainder of the half. Additionally, one of the Grizzlies offensive players was able to run 20 yards for another touchdown in the first half, bringing the score of the first half to 14-7.
In the third quarter, the Grizzlies happened to extend their lead as senior running back David Juarez (3) ran 11 yards for the Grizzlies third rushing touchdown of the night, 21-7. The Grizzlies had seemed to have control of the momentum entering into the fourth quarter. However, the Vandals managed to stop the Grizzlies offense in order to gain possession of the ball, as well as form a touchdown scoring drive that ended on an 11 yard run, 21-14. Prior to the touchdown, junior free safety Ezra Clemens (4) happened to intercept the Vandals’ pass in the back of the endzone, but it was reversed due to a penalty for roughing the passer.
Following the Vandal touchdown, the Grizzlies attempted to drain the remaining time on the clock while, simultaneously, marching the ball down the field. Consequently, the Vandals were able to stop the Grizzlies forcing Fruitland to punt the ball back to the Vandals late in the game. With only a few minutes left on the clock, the Grizzlies were able to punt the ball deep into Vandal territory, managing to stop the ball within the 10-yard-line. With the Vandals backed into the corner, the Grizzlies saw an opportunity to put the pressure on the conference opponents. With a couple minutes left, in addition to being a one score game, the Vandals decided to pass the ball. The Vandal quarterback looked outside to his deep threat as he leaned back to make the throw when Grizzlies junior free safety Theo Jackson (20) stepped in front of the pass to intercept the ball. Jackson was able to come down with the interception, in addition to utilizing his athleticism as a wide receiver to make a few Vandals miss as he ran the interception back for a ‘pick six’, touchdown 28-14.
After the interception, the Grizzlies were able to steal possession from the Vandals, once more, before the game came to an end. Once the Grizzlies retained possession, they were able to end the game by taking a couple knees, in order to run out the remainder of the clock. The Grizzlies managed to win their game over McCall, 28-14, and will continue through their season with their conference game versus Parma, at Parma High School on Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.
Stat leaders
Offensively, junior quarterback Barinaga led the team in passing, managing to complete eight of his 12 pass attempts for 72 yards. Additionally, Barinaga led the team in rushing as he gained a total of 55 yards on 11 carries for one touchdown. He was followed by senior Aden Simmons, who was able to add 43 yards on nine carries, and senior running back Juarez, who gained 26 yards on eight carries for one touchdown. Junior wide receiver Jackson was able to lead the Grizzlies in receiving yards, as he gained 75 yards on six receptions.
Defensively, Jackson was able to lead the team in interceptions, as well. He managed to earn the only two interceptions on the night, while being able to take one of them to the endzone for a touchdown. He was, also, able to earn one unassisted tackle and two assisted tackles. Simmons, Clemens, and defensive end Marcus Jones were the tackling leaders in their game versus McCall. Simmons managed to earn four unassisted tackles, in addition to earning 10 assisted tackles and one tackle for loss. Clemens managed to earn four unassisted tackles, as well as eight assisted tackles. Whereas, Jones was able to add four unassisted tackles on top of six assisted tackles and one tackle for loss.
