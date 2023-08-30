BAKER — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies (2-0, 0-0 Snake River Valley) and Vale Vikings (1-3, 0-0 Eastern Oregon League) volleyball teams traveled to Baker High School to compete in a three-way competition. In the matches, Fruitland claimed victory in both of their matches, Vale won one and lost one and Baker suffered losses in both matches.

Fruitland vs. Baker



Tags

Load comments