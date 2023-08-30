BAKER — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies (2-0, 0-0 Snake River Valley) and Vale Vikings (1-3, 0-0 Eastern Oregon League) volleyball teams traveled to Baker High School to compete in a three-way competition. In the matches, Fruitland claimed victory in both of their matches, Vale won one and lost one and Baker suffered losses in both matches.
Fruitland vs. Baker
The Grizzlies started off the match strong against the Bulldogs, putting on a defensive showcase while holding Baker to only nine points in the first set, 25-9. The Bulldogs responded in the second set, but were unable to match the Grizzlies offensive output, claiming the second set 25-18. Fruitland continued to control the momentum of the match in the third set, as they claimed the third set 25-17 to secure the shutout victory over Baker 3-0.
Fruitland vs. Vale
In the match versus the Vikings, Fruitland started the match off strong as they outscored Vale 25-12 in the first set. However, the Vikings immediately responded as the two teams battled for leverage, claiming victory in the second set by four points 25-21.
The remainder of the match was a hard-fought battle that came down to the final moments of each remaining set.
With the match tied 1-1, the Grizzlies stood strong as they claimed victory in the third set by a narrow margin, 25-23.
The Vikings attempted to force a fifth set, but were unable to outscore the Grizzlies in the fourth set after a down-to-the-wire finish 26-24.
As a result, Fruitland defeated Vale 3-1.
Vale vs. Baker
In the non-league matchup versus Baker, Vale quickly took charge of the match as they claimed the first set 25-20. However, the Bulldogs quickly responded in the second set by outscoring the Vikings 25-19.
Yet, Vale remained unfazed as the Vikings’ defense stood strong for the rest of the match, as they held Baker under 20 points in both of the remaining sets. After defeating Baker in the third set 25-16 and the fourth set 25-19, the Vikings claimed victory over the Bulldogs 3-1.
Up Next
Fruitland will remain on the road as they prepare to travel to La Grande High School on Sept. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Vale will also continue to travel as they head to Burns High School to take on the Hilanders on Thursday, starting at 3 p.m., but will also compete against Sisters High School following the conclusion of the first match.
