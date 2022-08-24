PAYETTE COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies soccer teams faced off against the Payette Pirates for the first matchup between the two teams this season. In the games, the two teams split victories with the Lady Grizzlies claiming victory 14-0, while the Pirates’ boy’s team claimed victory in a down-to-the-wire shootout 5-4.
The Lady Grizzlies, led by senior Abbi Roubidoux, outscored the Pirates 14-0 to claim a victory by a substantial margin in their home opener. As a result of the score, the Lady Grizzlies return to their home field prepared to defend their state title in the 2022 season.
In the boy’s game, the Pirates claimed victory by a narrow margin 5-4 to claim victory over their rivals in their first game of the season and home opener. The Pirates were led by sophomore Jordan Sanchez and junior Brian Mendoza, who each scored two goals for the Pirates. Sophomore Alan Cisneros also scored a goal of his own, tallying the Pirates five-goal total. Defensively, the Pirates held the Grizzlies to four goals, in order to claim a one-goal victory.
Up next, the Fruitland Grizzlies’ boy’s soccer team will travel to Emmett High School to compete against the Huskies in a nonconference matchup on Saturday, starting at 12:30 p.m., before both teams compete against Baker City on Aug. 30. The Lady Grizzlies will travel to Baker City, starting at 5:30 p.m., whereas the boy’s team will host the Bulldogs, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Payette soccer teams will compete against La Grande High School, with both teams traveling to La Grande to compete against the Tigers in a nonconference matchup on Thursday. The Lady Pirates will kick off the action, starting at 4 p.m., which will be shortly followed by the boy’s game, starting at 6 p.m.
