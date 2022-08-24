Purchase Access

PAYETTE COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies soccer teams faced off against the Payette Pirates for the first matchup between the two teams this season. In the games, the two teams split victories with the Lady Grizzlies claiming victory 14-0, while the Pirates’ boy’s team claimed victory in a down-to-the-wire shootout 5-4.

The Lady Grizzlies, led by senior Abbi Roubidoux, outscored the Pirates 14-0 to claim a victory by a substantial margin in their home opener. As a result of the score, the Lady Grizzlies return to their home field prepared to defend their state title in the 2022 season.



