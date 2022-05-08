Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Overall: Parma High School — 8, Fruitland High School — 4,

Boys Singles:

No. 1 — Hayden Ankenbauer, Parma def. Maysen Beall, Fruitland, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Bryant Sitts, Parma def. Israel Norris, Fruitland, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 — Anthony O’Leary, Parma def. Gabe Donahoo, Fruitland, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Girls Singles:

No. 1 — Chanlar O’Neil, Fruitland def. Austyn Harris, Parma, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 — Janice Roundy, Fruitland def. Maria Gentry, Parma, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4.

No. 3 — Lexi Atkinson, Parma def. Nyah Tubbs, Fruitland, 6-4, 6-4.

Boys Doubles:

No. 1 — Bronson Beus and Braden Hancock, Parma def. Jeffrey Swann and Micah Woods, Fruitland, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Cade Grambo and Matt Mikelson, Parma def. Teddy Gross and Will Phillips, Fruitland, 6-4, 7-5.

Girls Doubles:

No. 1 — Grace Huff and Audrey Saba, Fruitland def. Maryn Wagstaff and Julie Page, Parma, 6-4, 7-5.

No. 2 — Brooklyn Mann and Hailey Sitts, Parma def. Ellie Baker and Kennedy Phillips, Fruitland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles:

No. 1 — Karli Hancock and Evan Weber, Parma def. Morgan Bruton and Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 2 — Halle Drollinger and Alex Hanigan, Fruitland def. Abbi Searle and Wyatt Jemmett, Parma, 7-6 (6), 6-2.



Tags

Load comments