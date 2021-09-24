FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, September 21, the Weiser Wolverines traveled to Fruitland High School to take on the Grizzlies in a 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, conference volleyball match. The Wolverines entered the match with one win and one loss in conference matches, whereas the Grizzlies entered the game with two wins and zero losses in conference matches, so far.
The first set was a fight for momentum as the two teams battled back and forth for leverage on the scoreboard. Towards the end of the set, the Grizzlies started to gain momentum as they began to surge ahead. The Wolverines began to fight back, but Fruitland was able to seal the victory in the first set, 25-21, giving the Grizzlies the lead, 1-0.
The Grizzlies utilized the momentum they had gained in the first set to take the lead in the second set, as well as maintain the lead throughout the set. In relation, the Grizzlies were able to earn the win for the second set, 25-14, extending their overall lead, 2-0.
The Wolverines battled with the Grizzlies in the final set, keeping the set within two points, but the Grizzlies managed to end the set with a victory, 25-23. The conclusion of the third set resulted in the conclusion of the match, as well. The Grizzlies were able to get the conference win in front of their home crowd, 3-0.
The stat leaders for the Wolverines were sophomore Abi Wilkins (7), senior Whitney Cordes (11), and sophomore Bailey Coleman (1/14). Wilkins managed to earn a total of six kills for her team on the night, in addition to Cordes earning four kills of her own to add to the team total. Coleman was fighting for the Wolverines on the defensive side, earning a total of 20 digs in her performance.
The Wolverines will continue through their season with a home, 3A SRV conference match versus the McCall Vandals on Thursday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m.
The stat leaders for the Fruitland Grizzlies were senior Chanlar O’Neil (6), senior Myah Gibb (5), junior Ava Dressen (8), senior Lexi Barnes (1), and junior Ellie Baker (2). O’Neil managed to earn a total of 11 to boost the Grizzlies towards their home win, in addition to spreading the ball across the court for 20 assists. Gibb led the Grizzlies in kills by earning 13 in total. She, also, helped the Grizzlies succeed on the defensive side of the ball by going to the court for 15 digs. Dressen added 10 kills to the Grizzlies’ total while, simultaneously, assisting the defense by earning 12 digs. Barnes displayed her passing abilities while earning 10 assists, in addition to dropping down to the court to earn 14 digs. Baker managed to add seven more kills to the team’s total during their win over Weiser.
The two teams will meet to compete one more time in the season, prior to the district tournament. Fruitland will travel to Weiser High School on Thursday, October 7, at 5:30 p.m.
