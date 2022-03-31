Purchase Access

Overall:

Vale High School — 2, Fruitland High School — 10,

Boys: Vale — 2, Fruitland — 4

Girls: Vale — 0, Fruitland — 6

Boys Singles:

No. 1 — Braxton Bair, Vale def. Will Phillips, Fruitland, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

No. 2 — Jackson Lawrence, Fruitland def. A.J. Sigrah, Vale, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

No. 3 — Kyler Dickinson, Fruitland def. Sam Mendieta, Vale, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls Singles:

No. 1 — Chanlar O’Neil, Fruitland def. Ali Aldred, Vale, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Janice Roundy, Fruitland def. Liva Flynn, Vale, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Grace Davis, Fruitland def. Autumn Jones, Vale, 6-1, 6-0.

Boys Doubles:

No. 1 — Luke McGourty and John Wolfe, Vale def. Jeffrey Swann and Micah Woods, Fruitland, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 — Maysen Beall and Teddy Gross, Fruitland def. Sam Mendieta and Eli Mendieta, Vale, 6-1, 7-5.

Girls Doubles:

No. 1 — Grace Huff and Audrey Saba, Fruitland def. Kailey McGourty and Jessi Arriola, Vale, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 — Ellie Baker and Kennedy Phillips, Fruitland def. Brenda Ramirez and Elise Seals, Vale, 6-4, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles:

No. 1 — Halle Drollinger and Alex Hanigan, Fruitland def. Jessi Arriola and Luke McGourty, Vale, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 — Morgan Bruton and Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland def. Kailey McGourty and John Wolfe, Vale, 6-3, 7-6 (3).



