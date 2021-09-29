TWIN FALLS — Last week, many of the high school cross country teams intended on meeting at the Bob Firman Invitational, which is one of the top and most populated cross country meets in the state of Idaho. Although, before the athletes were able to arrive at the event, Ada County decided to shut down the cross country meet.
“Due to the amount of teams attending, Ada County saw this as a problem and shut it down which led to many teams scrambling to find a meet to run that week. That is why we found and went to the Sunway Invitational,” mentioned head coach Derek Howard.
As Coach Howard stated, the Grizzlies found themselves in Twin Falls for the Sunway Invitational. They happened to be the only local school to attend the meet, in addition to having competition from a few schools in another state, such as Nevada.
Grizzlies senior Emma Hillam was able to have a record night as she broke the school record, once again, in addition to finishing in first place with an “impressive” time of 18:37, according to Coach Howard. Hillam previously held the record, but managed to improve her time during the Sunway Invitational.
For the remainder of the Lady Grizzlies, senior Mackenzie Malson managed to take 46th place with a time of 23:54.01, in addition to sophomore Braylee Peterson finishing shortly behind her teammate in 48th place with a time of 24:08.75. Sophomore Addison Robb was able to finish in 56th place by running a time of 26:05.10, whereas senior Gracie Huff managed to finish in 61st place with a time of 27:49.50.
“Fruitland boys varsity placed third amongst a heavily packed Magic Valley group behind Twin Falls, [Nevada], and Burley teams,” stated Coach Howard.
Grizzlies senior Atticus Andersen managed to be the boy’s top placer, as he managed to finish in 15th place by running the time of 17:26.13. Sophomore Ethan Starr was able to come through the finish line in 20th place by running the time of 17:40.65. Senior Colton Sams wasn’t too far behind his teammate by finishing in 22nd with a time of 17:43.67. Sophomore Abraham Marquez was able to earn a 29th place finish by running the time of 18:00.63, whereas freshman Bennet Smith was able to finish in 39th place with the time of 18:21.62.
The Grizzlies will continue their season next week with the Gary Ward Invitational in Caldwell, Idaho.
