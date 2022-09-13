FRUITLAND — On Saturday, the Fruitland Grizzlies football team hosted the Kimberly Bulldogs in a battle between 3A schools. The game was postponed Friday night due to air quality, according to maxpreps.com. The game was originally intended to be held at Kimberly High School, but was switched to be hosted in Fruitland after the game was postponed.
In the game, the Grizzlies were the first to find the endzone when senior running back Lane Roberts (40) ran the ball eight yards for a touchdown, but the Bulldogs quickly responded to even the score. However, after the extra point, Kimberly claimed a 7-6 lead.
Three minutes into the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored to increase their lead to 14-6. However, the Grizzlies immediately responded on the ensuing kickoff when senior wide receiver Theo Jackson (11) returned the ball 88 yards for a touchdown to cut the Bulldogs lead to 14-12. Neither team found the end zone throughout the remainder of the half, resulting in the Grizzlies heading into the locker rooms down by two points.
In the second half, the Bulldogs scored first, but were unable to complete the extra point to increase their lead to 20-12. Late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs found the end zone for another touchdown to further extend their lead to 28-20 after the 2-point conversion. In the final minute of the third quarter, senior quarterback Luke Barinaga (5) scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run. Following the 2-point conversion, the Grizzlies cut the Bulldogs lead to 28-20.
Early in the fourth quarter, Kimberly scored on a touchdown pass to further increase the score to 34-20. With seven minutes remaining in the game, the Grizzlies scored when Barinaga threw 20 yards to Jackson in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Following the extra-point kick, the Grizzlies brought the score to 34-27.
However, the remainder of the game was a defensive battle, resulting in the game ending in the Bulldogs favor 34-27.
Up next, the Grizzlies will remain on their home field, hosting the Nampa Christian Trojans in their final nonconference matchup of the season, on Sept. 16 starting at 7 p.m.
