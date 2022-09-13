FRUITLAND — On Saturday, the Fruitland Grizzlies football team hosted the Kimberly Bulldogs in a battle between 3A schools. The game was postponed Friday night due to air quality, according to maxpreps.com. The game was originally intended to be held at Kimberly High School, but was switched to be hosted in Fruitland after the game was postponed.

In the game, the Grizzlies were the first to find the endzone when senior running back Lane Roberts (40) ran the ball eight yards for a touchdown, but the Bulldogs quickly responded to even the score. However, after the extra point, Kimberly claimed a 7-6 lead.



