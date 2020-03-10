FRUITLAND — For the third year in a row, the Fruitland boys basketball team brought home a trophy from the state tournament. Fruitland finished the 2019-2020 season with a 24-3 record and third place in the 3A state tournament.
With the all-league selections tallied, the Grizzlies are also bringing home several Snake River Valley all-league honors.
Senior guard Joe Henggeler, the Grizzlies’ point guard the past two years, was named to the all-league first team. Colton Capps, Fruitland’s top defender and one of the team’s top three-point shooters, was also an all league selection.
In his first season on varsity, Fruitland junior Hyrum Lindsey was also a first team all-SRV selection. Lindsey was one of the Grizzlies’ top scorers this winter.
Seniors Josh Henggeler and Pri Weatherall were both second team selections.
Jovany Beltran-Sanchez was an honorable mention.
In their first official year as head coaches, the Fruitland duo of Mark Van Weerdhuizen and Willie Lake were named the SRV’s co-Coach of the Year.
Despite finishing the regular season as the SRV’s No. 2 seed, the Weiser boys basketball team miss out on a trip to the state tournament for the third year in a row following a 13-11 finish and a loss to Fruitland in the second-place game.
Weiser’s guard duo of Brett Spencer and Ande Jensen were both named as second team picks. Either Spencer or Jensen led the Wolverines in scoring in almost every game this winter.
Tim Reed, Angel Magana and Bryce Bake were all named as honorable mentions. Bake missed almost all of his senior season after suffering a leg injury in soccer.
The Payette boys basketball team wasn’t able to find much success in Mike Boudreau’s first full season as coach. The Pirates finished the season with a 1-21 record and fell to Parma in the district play-in game.
Payette sophomore Cace Lewis was an all-SRV honorable mention.
Homedale’s Nelson Lomeli was named the district’s Player of the Year.
