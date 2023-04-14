PARMA — On Wednesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies baseball team (11-1-1, 5-0 SRV) traveled to Parma High School to face off against the Panthers (4-9, 1-4 SRV) in the Snake River Valley showdown. The Grizzlies started the game off slow, but claimed victory due to a late-game surge 8-1.
Neither team could bring a baserunner home during the first two innings, but the Panthers were the first to score as they brought in their only run of the game.
The Grizzlies continued to struggle at the plate during the fourth inning, but remained strong in the field to hold their opponents from scoring. Fruitland found a spark of energy in the fifth inning, as they stole the lead from Parma after scoring two runs.
The Grizzlies utilized their momentum to jump ahead of the Panthers following five runs being scored, bringing the overall score to 7-1. After building a substantial lead, Fruitland continued to hold Parma defensively.
The Grizzlies entered the bottom of the seventh inning after scoring an additional run to bring the score to 8-1, and held the Panthers from scoring to claim victory as a result.
Fruitland was led by sophomore Max Vidlak (6) on the mound, who pitched all seven innings only allowing six hits and one run, while earning two strikeouts — Vidlak faced 33 batters.
Offensively, the Grizzlies stole a total of nine bases with sophomore Coye Coffman (4) accumulating four stolen bases alone. Sophomore Quinn Hood (5) led the team at the plate, hitting 2-for-2 while earning three RBIs and scoring one run. Coffman followed close behind, hitting 2-for-3 while earning one RBI and scoring one run.
Up next, Fruitland will remain on the road as they travel to McCall-Donnelly High School to take on the Vandals in another SRV matchup on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.
