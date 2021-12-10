FRUITLAND — Recently, on Dec. 7, the Fruitland Grizzlies men’s basketball team hosted the Baker City Bulldogs in a nonconference/league matchup between the two teams. Prior to the game, the Grizzlies have been able to win their first three games, starting off the season with a 3-0 overall record, whereas the Bulldogs have also had a successful start to the season, winning their first two games to earn a 2-0 overall record.
Therefore, one of the teams will conclude the game with their first loss of the season. As a result, the two teams battled throughout the duration of the game. The Grizzlies were able to outscore the Bulldogs 21-16 to create a small lead, in the first quarter.
Following the first quarter, the Grizzlies were able to capitalize on the momentum by continuing to outscore the Bulldogs in the second quarter. However, the Bulldogs didn’t allow the Grizzlies to extend their lead by a drastic amount. The Grizzlies were able to score 14 points to the Bulldogs’ 12 points in the second quarter to bring the overall score to 35-28 as the two teams went into the locker rooms for halftime.
In the second half, the Bulldogs began to push the pace by utilizing their speed and athleticism, due to the Grizzlies’ forwards performance throughout the game. As a result, the Bulldogs’ guards began to chip away at the Grizzlies lead, outscoring the Grizzlies 20-17 in the third quarter.
Consequently, as the teams took the court for the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies remained in the lead 52-48. The Bulldogs continued to push the pace of the game, in order to utilize their momentum from the third quarter. As a result, the Bulldogs were able to create scoring opportunities.
With only a couple minutes left in the game, it appeared that either team had the opportunity to claim victory. Towards the end of the game, the Bulldogs were forced to foul the Grizzlies in order to stop the clock, and resulted in the Grizzlies shooting free throws. However, the intentional fouls appeared to be beneficial to the Bulldogs, due to the Grizzlies being unable to make both of their free throws. As a result, the Bulldogs regained possession of the ball, down by two points as the Bulldogs’ head coach called a timeout. The two teams conversed with their coaches before returning to the court with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.
As the Bulldogs threw the ball in, time began to become an issue for the Bulldogs. However, they took their time to run the play designed by their head coach, resulting in the Bulldogs finding their way to the rim to score the tying bucket with only five seconds left in the game.
Fruitland Grizzlies’ head coach Mark VanWeerdhuizen called a timeout, in order to form a play that would allow the Grizzlies to get a quick and high-percentage shot to end the game.
As the two teams took the court for the last five seconds, the Grizzlies lined up preparing for a possible, game-winning bucket. The Grizzlies’ junior shooting guard Zane Bidwell (4) passed the ball in, and were able to get the ball into the hands of their, 6 foot 8 inch tall, senior center Nolan Bower (22), who was able to take the ball to the rim surrounded by Baker City defenders to shoot a high-percentage, buzzer-beater shot from inside the key to take the lead as the time expires.
“We got the ball on the side with five seconds to go. Zane Bidwell made an outstanding pass to Nolan Bower who scored as time expired,” mentioned Fruitland Grizzlies head coach Willie Lake.
As a result, the Grizzlies were able to win the down to the wire game between the two, at the time, undefeated teams. Therefore, the Grizzlies increased their overall record to 4-0, whereas the Bulldogs dropped to a 2-1 overall record.
Up next, the Grizzlies will continue through the nonconference portion of their schedule as they travel to Buhl High School to compete against the Buhl Indians later today, starting at 7:30 p.m. Following their game against Buhl, the Grizzlies will compete against Ridgevue High School as the Grizzlies prepare to continue to protect their home court on Dec. 18, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Baker is an extremely young and talented basketball team. If they get open looks, they make shots at a pretty high percentage. I thought the rebounding margin was a big part of that game. We out rebounded them 43-21 which is pretty significant. That led to 24 2nd chance points for us.
“Baker is an extremely young and talented basketball team. If they get open looks, they make shots at a pretty high percentage. I thought the rebounding margin was a big part of that game. We out rebounded them 43-21 which is pretty significant. That led to 24 2nd chance points for us,” stated Coach Lake. “We love this group’s depth. We have had different guys make big contributions each night. We have lost a couple of bigger 2nd half leads in our first four games and we have been able to hang in and make plays when we needed them. If there is an area to improve, that is it. Putting people away when we earn that opportunity.”
Stat Leaders
Fruitland senior shooting guard Jacob Hamann (14) led the team offensively by scoring 23 points on the night, 20 of those points being in the first half. Hamann was able to accumulate 10 rebounds, as well, in order to secure the double-double. Hamann was followed by his teammates, including Bower (22)—16 points with seven rebounds and senior small forward Tucker Snyder (24)—six points, four rebounds, and four pass deflections. Snyder is their “bell cow” defensively, according to Coach Lake. Additionally, Grizzlies’ junior shooting guard Eddie Rodriguez (1) was able to accumulate five rebounds with four assists, while his teammate Bidwell (4) was able to earn three assists on the night, including the game winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.