FRUITLAND
The Fruitland defense came up big when it mattered the most, as the Grizzlies held on late for an 18-15 win over Weiser on Friday night.
The Wolverines, once trailing 18-7, were able to close it to a one-score game with just under eight minutes to play in the game after Brett Spencer powered in for a one-yard touchdown run and completed a two-point conversion. In that drive, the Wolverines’ offense looked tough to stop as the junior quarterback opted to carry the ball himself.
On the ensuing Fruitland drive, the Grizzlies couldn’t find any momentum, going three-and-out and punting the ball back to the dangerous Spencer.
But the Fruitland defense flooded the box and stopped the Wolverines on fourth down to secure the big Snake River Valley conference win.
While the annual matchup between SRV rivals Fruitland and Weiser is always highly anticipated, the 2020 game was preceded by controversy. On Wednesday, football coach Ryan Tracy issued a public apology for taking pictures of the Weiser playbook and distributing them to a member of Emmett’s staff.
Emmett and Weiser played on Sept. 4.
After it was reported, the District III Board of Control investigated the incident and issued Fruitland a $1,000 fine, suspended Tracy for two games and placed him on probation for one year. Tracy also said an additional suspension was given to him by the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees, but declined to say what that was. Friday’s game was the second game of Tracy’s suspension, but the first since the incident became public.
Fruitland senior lineman Weston Jeffries said that the Grizzlies knew they had to spend the week focusing on themselves, since they did not want all the discussion of their coach’s suspension to interfere with the game.
“We knew there was going to be a lot of talking about the game and during it,” Jeffries said. “We just needed to keep our head down and earn every yard that you rush four. We needed to focus on us and keep it a clean football game.”
For Fruitland, Friday’s win also gives the Grizzlies an extra sense of relief, as they suffered a 35-0 loss to the Wolverines last season. The loss was Fruitland’s first to the Wolverines since 2005.
Jeffries said it felt good for the Grizzlies to get their win back over their SRV rival.
“It feels great,” Jeffries said. “I don’t really remember how long the streak was, but we lost it last year. It was important for us that we get that back and it’s a great time to instill in the younger kids what Fruitland football is all about.”
While the Grizzlies didn’t call his number too many times on Friday, they still got a strong showing out of quarterback Luke Barinaga. The sophomore threw the ball just twice, completing one 16-yard pass that set up his own five-yard touchdown run on the following play. Barinaga was hard for the Wolverines to contain in the red zone, ending the game with two rushing touchdowns.
While he’s still in his first year as the Grizzlies’ starting quarterback, Barinaga said he’s been working on staying calm in games, so he can compete when it’s his turn to carry the ball.
“I just need to step up in these big moments,” Barinaga said. “Just trying to stay level-headed.”
Jeffries said Barinaga’s work ethic in practice is what makes him ready for the big moments in games.
“Luke comes and practices hard every day,” Jeffries said. “And that dedication shows that he’s meant for moments like tonight. Luke just threw the ball perfectly. Just like he does in practice.”
The Grizzlies weren’t able to move the ball at will on Friday, with Hunter Forbes leading the offense with eight carries and 65 yards. Jacob Walker had seven carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Stelling had 12 carries for 62 yards.
The Grizzlies also struggled in special teams, with none of their point after plays coming up with points (one failed PAT kick and two failed two-point conversions). They did, however, get a lift on defense from David Juarez, who had an interception.
The Weiser offense was led by Spencer, who completed six of 12 passes for 101 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Three of Spencer’s passes were to younger brother Brock Spencer, who had 23 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.