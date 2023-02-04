Snake River Valley Grizzlies drop hard-fought battle on the road against Trojans Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Feb 4, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOMEDALE — On Friday, Fruitland Boys Basketball team traveled to Homedale High School to compete in a Snake River Valley matchup as they near the end of the regular season.The Grizzlies and Trojans battled back and forth, settling the score in the final minutes. Fruitland was unable to defeat its league opponents, ending the game 62-58 after four, hard-fought quarters.With the loss, Fruitland was swept by Homedale during the regular season.The Grizzlies overall record is now 10-9, 5-3 SRV, with the team currently ranked third in the conference.Fruitland was led by senior guard Eddie Rodriguez (1), who accumulated 22 points with four steals in the game. The leading scorer was provided by Fruitland Head Coach Mark VanWeerdhuizen.Up next, the Grizzlies will prepare to defend their home court against the Payette Pirates in a rivalry conference matchup. That games starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Zoology Armed Forces Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
