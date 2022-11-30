FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team tipped off their season on their home court in a nonconference matchup against the Cole Valley Christian Chargers. The two teams battled in a high-scoring matchup that came down to the final seconds of the game.

The Grizzlies battled back and forth, exchanging the lead on multiple occasions throughout the first half. However, Cole Valley obtained a slight lead after forcing a few turnovers, but the Grizzlies quickly responded to reclaim the lead in the second quarter.



