FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team tipped off their season on their home court in a nonconference matchup against the Cole Valley Christian Chargers. The two teams battled in a high-scoring matchup that came down to the final seconds of the game.
The Grizzlies battled back and forth, exchanging the lead on multiple occasions throughout the first half. However, Cole Valley obtained a slight lead after forcing a few turnovers, but the Grizzlies quickly responded to reclaim the lead in the second quarter.
With four minutes left in the first half, Fruitland senior shooting guard Eddie Rodriguez (1) drained a 3-pointer to steal the lead 27-26. Yet, the Chargers’ defense stood their ground in the final four minutes of the half to enter the locker rooms with a 1-point lead 35-34.
In the second half, the two teams continued to compete in a down-to-the-wire battle to start the season. The Grizzlies continued to produce scoring opportunities, while attempting to shut down the Chargers. However, both teams continued to display their athleticism throughout the remainder of the game.
Fruitland accumulated an additional 31 points in the second half. Although the Grizzlies were successful on the offensive side of the court, they struggled to hold the Chargers defensively. As a result, the Grizzlies were defeated in their home opener after a hard-fought battle 59-57.
In the game, the Grizzlies were led by Rodriguez, who accumulated 27 of Fruitland's 57 points. Additionally, he pulled down five rebounds while stealing the ball three separate occasions throughout the duration of the game.
Up next, the Fruitland Grizzlies will travel to South Fremont High School for their first game on the road against the Cougars on Dec. 2, starting at 7:30 p.m.
