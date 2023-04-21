Prep Tennis Grizzlies dominate Trojans on the court Submitted Information Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Homedale, 0; Fruitland, 12Boys Singles:No. 1 - Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland, defeated Terrance LaFleur, Homedale, 6-3 , 6-3No. 2 - Caden Seals, Fruitland, defeated Kayleb Atkins, Homedale, 6-0 , 6-0No. 3 - Gabe Donahoo, Fruitland, defeated Cameron Burke, Homedale, 6-0 , 6-1Girls Singles:No. 1 - Halle Drollinger, Fruitland, defeated Maite Frank, Homedale, 6-0 , 6-2No. 2 - Grace Davis, Fruitland, defeated Emma Olson, Homedale, 6-1 , 6-1No. 3 - Mckenna Rawlinson, Fruitland, defeated Forfeit 1, Homedale, 2-0 , 2-0Boys Doubles:No. 1 - Teddy Gross - Alex Hanigan, Fruitland, defeated Miguel Albor - Jayden Lyman, Homedale, 6-0 , 6-0No. 2 - Jeffrey Swann - Micah Woods, Fruitland, defeated Forfeit, Homedale, 2-0 , 2-0Girls Doubles:No. 1 - Janice Roundy - Nyah Tubbs, Fruitland, defeated Forfeit, Homedale, 2-0 , 2-0No. 2 - Emy Clevenger - Larissa Concidine, Fruitland, defeated Forfeit, Homedale, 2-0 , 2-0Mixed Doubles:No. 1 - Kennedy Phillips - Miles Davis, Fruitland, defeated Forfeit, Homedale, 2-0 , 2-0No. 2 - Kayce Haun - Will Phillips, Fruitland, defeated Forfeit, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mathematics Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
