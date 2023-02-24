PAYETTE — On Tuesday, the Weiser Wolverines traveled to Payette High School to compete against the Pirates in the consolation semifinals in an attempt to advance to the consolation championship. On the other side of the bracket, the Parma Panthers traveled to McCall-Donnelly to compete against the Vandals.
During the regular season, the Wolverines suffered two losses at the hand of the Pirates, while claiming one victory. However, Weiser stood tall in the consolation semifinals to defeat Payette in a hard-fought matchup in the district tournament 54-47.
The Parma Panthers battled with the No. 2 McCall-Donnelly Vandals, but were unable to claim victory following the conclusion of the game. As a result, the Vandals advanced to the consolation championship after defeating the Panthers 79-66 in a high-scoring shootout.
Consequently, the Weiser Wolverines traveled to McCall-Donnelly to battle with the Vandals in the consolation championship on Thursday, in an attempt to advance to the state play-in game.
However, the Wolverines playoff hopes were cut down after the final buzzer, as the Vandals claimed victory 57-38.
Additionally, the Fruitland Grizzlies traveled to Homedale High School to compete against the Trojans in the SRV Championship on Thursday. In the championship game, the Grizzlies battled with the Trojans throughout the duration of the game, but were unable to claim the SRV crown, as they were defeated by Homedale 67-58.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.