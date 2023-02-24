PAYETTE — On Tuesday, the Weiser Wolverines traveled to Payette High School to compete against the Pirates in the consolation semifinals in an attempt to advance to the consolation championship. On the other side of the bracket, the Parma Panthers traveled to McCall-Donnelly to compete against the Vandals.

During the regular season, the Wolverines suffered two losses at the hand of the Pirates, while claiming one victory. However, Weiser stood tall in the consolation semifinals to defeat Payette in a hard-fought matchup in the district tournament 54-47.



