WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Throughout the week, the local boy’s basketball teams in the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference have been competing in the SRV District Tournament, in order to determine which teams will represent the conference at the state tournament.
The SRV conference will receive two and a half bids to the state tournament. Therefore, the first-and-second-place teams will automatically qualify to the 8-team tournament bracket, whereas the third-place team will advance to the play-in game for the opportunity to advance to the state tournament.
McCall-Donnelly and Homedale High School have secured their state bids, as a result of advancing to the district championship. In the championship, the Vandals claimed victory over the Trojans in a nail-biter, coming down to the final seconds 46-45. Consequently, the Vandals claimed the district title, while the Trojans finished in second-place.
Following the first round of the tournament, as mentioned in last Friday’s edition of the Argus Observer, the No. 5 Weiser Wolverines advanced to the semifinals to compete against the No. 1 McCall-Donnelly Vandals, whereas the No. 3 Fruitland Grizzlies advanced to compete against the No. 2 Homedale Trojans.
For Weiser, the Wolverines struggled to keep up with the high-scoring Vandals in a shootout that, ultimately, ended with the Vandals claiming victory 76-52.
For Fruitland, the Grizzlies traveled to Homedale for their opportunity to advance to the championship. However, they fell short, as the Trojans claimed victory by a single-digit margin 52-43.
As a result, Fruitland fell into the consolation bracket to compete against the No. 4 Payette Pirates, whereas Weiser dropped down in the bracket to compete against the No. 6 Parma Panthers.
In the consolation bracket, the Grizz battled with the Pirates throughout the majority of the game. However, after a high-scoring fourth quarter, the Grizzlies built a substantial lead, in order to claim victory over the Pirates 64-51 to advance to the consolation championship.
For Weiser, the Wolverines competed against Parma in a nail-biter game that was settled in the final moments. The two teams battled back and forth, never allowing the other to gain the advantage. As a result, the game came down to the wire, ultimately, ending in the Panthers favor 48-44.
Consequently, the Fruitland Grizzlies would compete against the Parma Panthers in the consolation championship, in a rematch of the first round, to determine which team would advance to the state play-in game.
In the game, the Grizz jumped out to an early, substantial lead over the Panthers in the first half 36-10. The Grizz continued to increase their lead in the third quarter, as they outscored the Panthers 25-10 to increase their overall lead to 61-20.
However, the Panthers battled back in the fourth quarter, finding a rhythm on the offensive side of the court to outscore the Grizzlies 19-12 in the fourth quarter. Consequently, Fruitland claimed victory over Parma in the consolation championship 73-39 to advance to the 2022 IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament play-in game, along with placing third in the SRV District Tournament.
The Grizz traveled to Grangeville High School to compete against the Kellogg Wildcats yesterday afternoon, for the opportunity to advance to the state tournament. Results from the game are undetermined, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Argus Observer.
