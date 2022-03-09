MERIDIAN — On March 4, following the first round of the state tournament, the Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team traveled to Meridian High School to compete against the Bonners Ferry Badgers in the consolation semifinals.
In the game, the two teams battled back and forth with each other throughout the majority of the game, eventually ending in the Badgers’ favor 70-62 after six ties and 10 lead changes.
Although, it was a nail-biter that came down to the final quarter.
In the first quarter, the Badgers scored the first points of the game after rebounding the ball, in order to take the ball back up for second-chance points. The Grizzlies responded on the ensuing possession, when senior shooting guard Jacob Hamann (14) pulled down the rebound to take the ball to the rim for the Grizzlies first points of the game.
The remainder of the first quarter continued to be a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with the Grizz taking a 1-point lead over the Badgers 13-12.
In the second quarter, neither team would allow the other to gain the advantage. However, the Badgers outscored the Grizzlies 17-16, to tie the game 29-29, prior to halftime.
Fruitland scored the first points of the second half, when junior shooting guard Eddie Rodriguez (1) scored a close-range shot from the edge of the paint—assisted by senior small/power forward Tucker Snyder (24). However, the two teams continued to battle for the momentum of the game as neither team could take control, with four points being the Grizzlies’ largest lead and five points for the Badgers.
As a result, the two teams entered the fourth quarter in a one-possession game with the Badgers in the lead 47-45.
Rodriguez (1) started the fourth quarter with a big 3-pointer, off the inbound pass from junior shooting guard Luke Barinaga (5), to steal the lead from the Badgers in the first few seconds. However, the Badgers responded with a 3-pointer of their own to retake to the lead 50-48. Subsequently, the Badgers added another two points to their total, before the Grizzlies junior small forward Tyler Capps (20) knocked down the corner 3-pointer to bring them within one point.
The Badgers began to build momentum following the shot from Capps (20), going on a 8-0 offensive run until Capps (20) scored another shot from inside the paint after stealing the ball.
The Grizzlies couldn’t diminish the late-game lead, created by the Badgers, resulting in their defeat 70-62.
As a result, the Grizzlies concluded their season with an overall record of 18-9 with a conference record of 6-4; 12-3 at home, 5-4 on the road, and 1-2 at neutral sites.
The Grizzlies were led by Capps (20), who scored 15 points while pulling down six rebounds, along with two assists and three steals. He was followed by his teammates Hamann (14), 14 points, four assist, and four steals; senior center Nolan Bower (22), 12 points, eight rebounds, and one block; and Rodriguez (1), 12 points, four assists, and two rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.