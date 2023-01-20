FRUITLAND — On Wednesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies wrestling team hosted the McCall-Donnelly Vandals for a Snake River Valley dual between the two teams.Throughout the night, many wrestlers competed in varsity and exhibition matches. However, the Grizzlies also accepted a plethora of forfeits throughout the varsity dual.
“I think our team wrestled well last night. McCall had a couple of their tougher wrestlers out of the lineup last night. It was a fun atmosphere, with the spotlight, announcing, and the wrestlers hand picked walk out songs,” said Fruitland Head Coach Isaac Mackenzie.
Fruitland claimed victory over McCall in eight out of nine varsity matches, while earning points for six forfeits — seven of the Grizzlies victories were achieved through first-round pins. They also defeated the Vandals in seven out of the 10 exhibition matches. As a result, the Grizzlies claimed the overall victory as a team after they outscored the Vandals 81-6 throughout the dual.
“As a team, we've been sick and banged up most of the season. We're just now starting to get everyone healthy,” said Mackenzie. “We're hoping to be firing on all cylinders come district and state. We travel to the Gooding duals this weekend for some important head to head matchups with 3A teams from across the state. Then we wrestle Weiser next Wednesday in Weiser. We should have everyone back in the line-up for that rivalry dual.”
Below are the results of the matches on Wednesday night,
Fruitland, 81 vs. McCall-Donnelly, 6
98 - Braden Griffith, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
106 - Colbey Quinn, Fruitland, over Gavon Keegan, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 1:02
113 - Marcus Aleman, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
120 - Kolton Farrow, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
126 - Nathaniel Martinez, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
132 - Ezra Clemens, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
138 - Coye Coffman, Fruitland, over Colton Westrick, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 0:27
145 - Kaden MacKenzie, Fruitland, over TJ Leonard, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 0:58
152 - Kolby Rau, Fruitland, over Avery Riggs, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 0:23
160 - Abraham Marquez, Fruitland, over Ethen Roberts, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 1:45
170 - Steffan Olmstead, Fruitland, over Carter Tucker, McCall-Donnelly, Dec 8-5
182 - Adam Rushton, McCall-Donnelly, over Raymond Florez, Fruitland, Fall 3:02
195 - Will Phillips, Fruitland, over Van Critchfield, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 0:57
220 - Brody Holaday, Fruitland, over Finnigan Moon, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 1:44
285 - Joel Zamora, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
Exhibition: Braden Griffith, Fruitland, over Gavon Keegan, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 3:08
Exhibition: Zion Rushton, McCall-Donnelly, over Abby Eckhart, Fruitland, Fall 3:30
Exhibition: Kiana Dullanty, Fruitland, over Zion Rushton, McCall-Donnelly, Dec 6-5
Exhibition: Max Wescott, Fruitland, over Colton Westrick, McCall-Donnelly, TF 22-7 4:24
Exhibition: Ethen Sprague, McCall-Donnelly, over Hayden Telly, Fruitland, Fall 2:55
Exhibition: Ryan Dickinson, Fruitland, over Ethen Sprague, McCall-Donnelly, Dec 18-14
Exhibition: Ryan Dickinson, Fruitland, over TJ Leonard, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 4:43
Exhibition: KJ Parsons, Fruitland, over Carter Tucker, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 1:06
Exhibition: Carter Tucker , McCall-Donnelly, over Kellen Eckhart, Fruitland, Fall 0:45
Exhibition: Kolby Holaday, Fruitland, over Van Critchfield, McCall-Donnelly, Fall 3:00
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.