FRUITLAND — On Wednesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies wrestling team hosted the McCall-Donnelly Vandals for a Snake River Valley dual between the two teams.Throughout the night, many wrestlers competed in varsity and exhibition matches. However, the Grizzlies also accepted a plethora of forfeits throughout the varsity dual.

“I think our team wrestled well last night. McCall had a couple of their tougher wrestlers out of the lineup last night. It was a fun atmosphere, with the spotlight, announcing, and the wrestlers hand picked walk out songs,” said Fruitland Head Coach Isaac Mackenzie.



Tags

Load comments