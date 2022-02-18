Grizzlies' senior center Nolan Bower (22) takes the ball to the rim with two Parma defenders around him, during a fast-break situation in the first round of the SRV District Tournament. The Grizzlies went on to claim victory 54-26.
FRUITLAND — Recently, on Feb. 15, the local teams in the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference met to compete in the SRV District Tournament. The tournament will continue on Feb. 19, and will conclude the championship match on Feb. 24.
For Fruitland, the Grizzlies started the game off with some intensity, jumping out to a quick, substantial lead in the first quarter through their height and athleticism, allowing them to push the pace of the game.
Defensively, the Grizzlies held the Panthers from scoring for the first four minutes of the game before the Panthers scored three points from a layup, along with a free throw. As a result, the Grizzlies took a substantial 26-3 lead in the first quarter.
The Grizzlies were able to maintain their lead throughout the remainder of the first half, even though the Grizzlies’ offense slowed down in the second quarter. Consequently, the Grizzlies went into the locker room with a commanding 32-8 lead.
In the second half, the Grizzlies continued to control the momentum of the game, obtaining a 30-point lead going into the fourth quarter 47-17.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers outscored the Grizzlies by 2 points, 9-7. Although, the Grizzlies lead was too large to close in the final moments of the game, resulting in the Grizzlies claiming victory over the Panthers 54-26.
The Grizzlies were led by senior shooting guard Jacob Hamann (14), scoring 11 points with five rebounds. He was followed by senior center Nolan Bower (22), scoring 10 points with seven rebounds.
“We played really well in the early part of the game. I believe we led 28-3 at one point. Parma missed some shots early and we were able to stretch the lead out. We had some kids that got to play some extended minutes which was great to see. All 12 of our kids scored,” stated Fruitland head coach Willie Lake. “We earned the opportunity and are excited about having a chance to punch our ticket to the state tournament at Homedale Saturday. Our group will be ready for that challenge.”
In the semifinals, the Grizzlies will advance to compete against the No. 2 Homedale Trojans for the opportunity to advance to the district championship, along with securing their bid to the state tournament. The Grizzlies will travel to Homedale High School on Feb. 19, starting at 7 p.m.
