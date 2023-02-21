PAYETTE — On Saturday, the local teams within the Snake River Valley conference gathered at Payette High School to battle in the SRV District Tournament, in order to determine which athletes would represent the conference at the state level.

In the SRV, the top five wrestlers from each weight bracket automatically advance to the state tournament, along with the next two highest seeds. As a result, 14 athletes from across the state have secured their bid to state, while two at-large slots are still to be determined.



