PAYETTE — On Saturday, the local teams within the Snake River Valley conference gathered at Payette High School to battle in the SRV District Tournament, in order to determine which athletes would represent the conference at the state level.
In the SRV, the top five wrestlers from each weight bracket automatically advance to the state tournament, along with the next two highest seeds. As a result, 14 athletes from across the state have secured their bid to state, while two at-large slots are still to be determined.
In the tournament, the Fruitland Grizzlies claimed the SRV title as a team in dominant fashion after accumulating a total of 438 points, followed by the Weiser Wolverines in second place with 245 points.
Individually, the Grizzlies finished with seven champions, followed by Weiser with three and Payette with one.
Below are the top five wrestlers from each weight bracket in the SRV District Tournament,
Braden Griffith, sophomore, Fruitland, Champion
Mickel Drydale, freshman, Weiser, runner-up
Jesus Chito-Rodriguez, freshman, Payette, fourth
Colbey Quinn, freshman, Fruitland, runner-up
Ethan Chase, freshman, Payette, third
Dillon Praeger, sophomore, Fruitland fifth
Marcus Aleman, freshman, Fruitland, Champion
Charlie Nevarez, freshman, Weiser, runner-up
Dawson Clevenger, freshman, Fruitland, third
Will Murdock, freshman, Parma, fourth
Blake Quinton, sophomore, Weiser, fifth
Kolton Farrow, senior, Fruitland, Champion
Cole Ingle, freshman, Weiser, runner-up
Ricky Cisneros, sophomore, Fruitland, fourth
Billy Nevarez, senior, Weiser, fifth
Nathaniel Martinez, sophomore, Fruitland, runner-up
Max Wescott, junior, Fruitland, third
Brayden Pirrie, sophomore, Payette, fourth
Weston Black, Weiser, fifth
Ezra Clemens, senior, Fruitland, Champion
Tyler Feeley, junior, Payette, runner-up
Ty Webster, junior, Fruitland, third
Brian Mendoza, junior, Payette, fifth
Coye Coffman, sophomore, Fruitland, Champion
Luke Sarich, sophomore, Weiser, runner-up
Jake Swann, sophomore, Fruitland, third
Jahir Cervantes, sophomore, Weiser, fourth
Michael Martinez, sophomore, Payette, fifth
Kaden MacKenzie, sophomore, Fruitland, Champion
Kolby Rau, senior, Fruitland, runner-up
Stockton Young, sophomore, Weiser, third
Cole Hurd, sophomore, Parma, fourth
Kash Cobb, sophomore, Weiser, runner-up
Abraham Marquez, junior, Fruitland, third
Aaron Depsain, senior, Weiser, fifth
Willie Sudderth, senior, Weiser, Champion
Evan Weber, senior, Parma, runner-up
Steffan Olmstead, senior, Fruitland, third
Maddox Stevens, senior, Weiser, Champion
KJ Parsons, sophomore, Fruitland, runner-up
Raymond Florez, sophomore, Fruitland, third
Lincoln Rudkin, sophomore, Parma, fourth
Quinn Hood, sophomore, Fruitland, Champion
Lucas Goff, junior, Weiser, fourth
Josh Griffith, sophomore, Fruitland, fifth
Kaleb Grove, junior, Weiser, Champion
Brett Lee, junior, Fruitland, runner-up
Kolby Holaday, sophomore, Fruitland, third
Austin Ashley, sophomore, Weiser, fifth
Gabriel Ramos, senior, Payette, Champion
Trenton Hawker, senior, Weiser, runner-up
Brody Holaday, senior, Fruitland, third
Tristan McMahill, senior, Weiser, third
Thomas Reed, senior, Payette, fourth
Joel Zamora, junior, Fruitland, fifth
